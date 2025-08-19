Heavy Rains Coupled With Intense Thunderstorm Hit Delhi-NCR

Parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, as the monsoon season continues to bring sudden and intense showers. According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is very likely over areas including South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, and North West Delhi.

Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph is expected across New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, and North Delhi.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update

IMD said: "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi & NCR , Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Gohana (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Khekra,Pilakhua (U.P.). "

19/08/2025: 13:10 IST; Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi & NCR , Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Gohana (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Khekra, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) August 19, 2025

The IMD also highlighted that intense rain patches have formed over parts of Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad, resulting in very heavy local downpours in these areas. Residents reported waterlogging in low-lying regions, while commuters faced slow traffic due to wet roads.

Meteorologists said that monsoon systems in the region are highly dynamic, with rainfall intensity capable of increasing rapidly within minutes. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution while traveling and to avoid waterlogged streets.