Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHeavy Rains Coupled With Intense Thunderstorm Hit Delhi-NCR

Heavy Rains Coupled With Intense Thunderstorm Hit Delhi-NCR

Delhi and surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, as the monsoon season continues to bring sudden and intense showers. According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is very likely over areas including South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, and North West Delhi.

Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph is expected across New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, and North Delhi.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update

IMD said: "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi &  NCR , Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Gohana (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Khekra,Pilakhua (U.P.). "

 

ALSO READ: On Cam: Drunk Driver Drags Maharashtra Female Cop 120 Meters In Autorickshaw 

The IMD also highlighted that intense rain patches have formed over parts of Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad, resulting in very heavy local downpours in these areas. Residents reported waterlogging in low-lying regions, while commuters faced slow traffic due to wet roads.

Meteorologists said that monsoon systems in the region are highly dynamic, with rainfall intensity capable of increasing rapidly within minutes. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution while traveling and to avoid waterlogged streets.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
NOIDA DELHI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sudershan Reddy Is INDIA Bloc's Challenger Against Radhakrishnan For Vice-President's Chair: All About Him
INDIA Is Backing THIS Ex-SC Judge As Challenger To CP Radhakrishnan For Vice-President's Chair
India
'Borders Have Been Quiet': NSA Doval Highlights 'Upward Trend' In India-China Relations
'Borders Have Been Quiet': NSA Doval Highlights 'Upward Trend' In India-China Relations
Cities
Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Flooded Mumbai: Watch
Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Flooded Mumbai: Watch
World
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget