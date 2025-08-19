On Cam: Drunk Driver Drags Maharashtra Female Cop 120 Meters In Autorickshaw

A woman traffic constable was dragged over 120 metres by an autorickshaw allegedly driven by an intoxicated man in Maharashtra's Satara on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. near Khandoba Mal to Market Yard, where Constable Bhagyashree Jadhav was performing routine traffic duty.



When she signaled the autorickshaw for a check, the driver, identified as Devraj Kale, refused to stop and attempted to flee. In an act of bravery, Jadhav held onto the vehicle, only to be dragged along the road as Kale sped away, as reported by NDTV.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the officer being pulled behind the moving autorickshaw while bystanders rushed to intervene. Local residents eventually managed to block the vehicle, rescue Jadhav, and apprehend Kale, who reportedly collided with multiple vehicles during his escape attempt, putting public safety at further risk, reported India Today.

Jadhav sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at a private hospital. Kale has been arrested, an FIR has been filed, and authorities are conducting further investigations to determine the full extent of the charges.