Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a historic and deeply symbolic moment in Ayodhya as he hoisted the saffron Dharm Dhwaj atop the Ram Mandir, calling it a beacon of truth, resilience and civilisational resurgence. The ceremony, witnessed by millions across India and abroad, carried emotional weight and cultural significance, capturing the spiritual sentiment surrounding the temple.

PM Modi: “Truth Alone Triumphs”

Soon after unfurling the sacred flag, the Prime Minister invoked the message of Satyamev Jayate, reminding the nation that truth has always guided India’s journey. He said the Dharm Dhwaj embodies the spirit of ‘praan jaay par vachan na jaaye’, a message that underscores unwavering commitment to righteousness.





#WATCH | Ayodhya Dhwajarohan | PM Modi says, "...Our scriptures say that those who are unable to come to the temple and yet pay their respects to the temple flag from afar also receive the same merit... This flag will provide a glimpse of Ram Lalla's birthplace from afar and will… pic.twitter.com/mw4wWtZGKT — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025

According to him, the flag will inspire society to move towards a future free of discrimination, suffering and poverty, ideals long associated with Lord Ram’s vision of governance.

“Years of Wounds Are Healing”

Reflecting on the decades-long emotional and cultural wait for the Ram Mandir, PM Modi described the moment as one of healing. He said the saffron flag represents the resurgence of Hindu civilisation and stands as a physical symbol of a dream cherished for generations.

“This flag,” he said, “is a manifestation of years of aspiration, a testimony to patience, perseverance and faith.”

Offering Prayers From Afar: Significance of the Temple Flag

PM Modi also recalled ancient scriptures, emphasising that even those who cannot visit the temple can attain blessings simply by offering respect to the temple’s flag from a distance. The Dharm Dhwaj, he noted, will continue to offer devotees a sacred glimpse of Ram Lalla’s birthplace, carrying Lord Ram’s message and inspiration across ages.

#WATCH | Ayodhya Dhwajarohan | PM Modi says, "... This Dharma Dhwaja is not just a flag. It is the flag of the rejuvenation of Indian civilisation. The Saffron colour, Suryavansh's signia, the 'Om' word, and the Kovidara tree impersonate Ram Rajya's glory. This flag is a… pic.twitter.com/sGgCPEJbLu — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025

He extended heartfelt greetings to millions of Ram bhakts worldwide, expressing gratitude to the countless contributors behind the Ram Temple's completion, including labourers, artisans, architects and planners.

Symbol of Civilisational Rejuvenation

Calling the Dharm Dhwaj more than just a flag, PM Modi said it stands as a symbol of India’s cultural revival. He highlighted the significance of its elements, the saffron colour, the Suryavansh insignia, the sacred word ‘Om’, and the Kovidara tree, each representing a facet of the glory associated with Ram Rajya.

The Prime Minister described the flag as a “resolution and a success”, capturing centuries of struggle, devotion and determination. He added that for thousands of years to come, the Dharm Dhwaj will proclaim the values of Lord Ram, truth, compassion, equality and harmony.

Reiterating the essence of Dharma, PM Modi said the flag reflects a commitment to a society without pain or discrimination. He spoke of an India where no one remains helpless, where poverty is eradicated, and where peace, happiness and justice flourish for all.