HAL Receives 4th F404-IN20 Engine From US Firm; Tejas Mk1A Maiden Flight Set For October

In a major boost to India’s own fighter jet program, GE Aerospace handed over the fourth GE-F404-IN20 engine to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on September 30, 2025. The engine will power the LCA Mark 1A fighter jets, which are set to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet soon, after the retirement of Mig-21 jets.

This delivery comes despite earlier delays caused by supply chain disruptions, including issues with a South Korean component supplier. HAL’s Nashik facility is now ready for the maiden flight of the first Tejas Mk1A, scheduled for October. Sources reveal that the first two aircraft are planned for handover to the IAF next month, with one fighter already prepared for delivery. In total, ten aircraft have been built and successfully tested, according to top officials.

The handover is part of a $716 million agreement signed in 2021, under which GE Aerospace is supplying 99 F404-IN20 engines to HAL. By the end of this financial year, HAL expects to receive 12 engines, stabilizing deliveries after initial delays.

In parallel, HAL is finalizing a follow-on contract with GE Aerospace for 113 additional engines. HAL Chief told ANI, “We expect to sign the contract in October. The contract value will exceed $1 billion. Price negotiations are complete; we are finalizing contract details for signature.”

The upcoming order will include 68 single-seat fighters and 29 twin-seat trainers, with deliveries set to begin in 2027-28 and continue over six years. These engines are critical to India’s broader indigenous Tejas program, which aims to induct a total of 352 aircraft, combining Mk1A and Mk2 variants.

HAL is ramping up production to meet these ambitious targets, projecting full-scale manufacturing of 30 aircraft annually by 2026–27. Both public and private sector partners are supporting this effort to ensure timely delivery and sustained engine supply.

As India moves steadily toward self-reliance in defence aviation, milestones like this highlight the strategic partnership between HAL and GE Aerospace, reinforcing the IAF’s modernization and operational readiness.