In a major counter-terror breakthrough, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has dismantled a suspected terror network by arresting three individuals allegedly connected to Pakistan’s intelligence operations and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Officials revealed that the accused had been plotting large-scale attacks targeting the RSS office in Lucknow and Delhi’s bustling Azadpur Mandi.

Lucknow And Delhi Under Surveillance

According to investigators, the two suspects from Uttar Pradesh had already conducted detailed reconnaissance of both potential targets, the RSS office in Lucknow and Azadpur Mandi in Delhi. The operation, as uncovered by the ATS, was part of a broader conspiracy to trigger mass destruction and public panic across key urban centers.

Three Arrested, Including A Doctor

The Gujarat ATS arrested three suspects from Adalaj near Gandhinagar, one from Hyderabad and two from western Uttar Pradesh. The arrested individuals include a doctor identified as Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Sayed, a resident of Hyderabad, and two others, Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Mohammad Saleem, both residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Banaskantha district.

Weapons, Toxins, And Drone-Delivered Arms

DIG Sunil Joshi of the Gujarat ATS revealed shocking details of the conspiracy. He said Dr. Sayed had been preparing 'Ricin,' a highly toxic chemical weapon, as part of the terror plot. The ATS seized two Glock pistols, a Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and four liters of castor oil, a key ingredient in producing Ricin.

DIG Sunil Joshi stated that Dr. Sayed’s handler, identified as Abu Khadija, is an Afghanistan-based operative associated with ISKP. He allegedly directed Sayed to recruit members, raise funds, and establish terror modules across India.