Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaGovt Sends Bills On Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers To JPC Amid Opposition Uproar

Govt Sends Bills On Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers To JPC Amid Opposition Uproar

The Lok Sabha referred 3 contentious bills to a JPC. These bills propose removing ministers, including the PM and CMs, held in custody for over 30 days on charges carrying a 5-year minimum sentence.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Lok Sabha witnessed high drama on Wednesday as the BJP-led NDA government referred three contentious bills to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The proposed laws seek to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other ministers in states and Union Territories if they remain in custody for more than 30 days on charges carrying a minimum five-year jail term.

The move, pitched as part of the government’s anti-corruption drive, has sparked a fierce backlash. Opposition parties argue the bills strike at the heart of the Constitution since they allow action based on allegations alone, without requiring a conviction.

What Happened In The House?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the bills in the Lok Sabha, triggering loud protests from Opposition MPs. Despite the uproar, Shah pushed through a resolution to send the draft laws to a JPC consisting of 21 Lok Sabha members and 10 Rajya Sabha members, drawn from both the government and Opposition benches. The resolution was cleared by a voice vote.

The three bills under scrutiny are:

  • The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill
  • The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025
  • The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025

What Will The JPC Do?

The JPC has been tasked with reviewing the bills and submitting its report by the end of the first week of the next parliamentary session, likely in late November. Its recommendations, however, will be advisory and not binding on the government.

Committees of this nature often invite experts, stakeholders, and associations to share views before framing their report. A similar process is underway with the government’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, which is also currently before a JPC.

Why The Opposition Is Pushing Back

The bills immediately drew sharp objections from Opposition leaders. AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi alleged the proposed amendments were designed to “destabilise governments.”

Congress MP Manish Tewari went further, warning that the legislation undermines the very foundation of parliamentary democracy. “One is innocent till proven guilty. This distorts the jurisprudence of criminal justice and opens the door to political misuse,” he said.

The debate comes against the backdrop of recent episodes where sitting Chief Ministers, including Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren, spent weeks in jail on corruption charges. Both leaders accused the Centre of using agencies like the CBI and ED to target them politically.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliamentary Monsoon Session
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Cities
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s House Day Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM’s House Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
Gaming
Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha: Boost For Esports, Checks On Betting
Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha: Boost For Esports, Checks On Betting
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget