Govt Sends Bills On Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers To JPC Amid Opposition Uproar

The Lok Sabha witnessed high drama on Wednesday as the BJP-led NDA government referred three contentious bills to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The proposed laws seek to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other ministers in states and Union Territories if they remain in custody for more than 30 days on charges carrying a minimum five-year jail term.

The move, pitched as part of the government’s anti-corruption drive, has sparked a fierce backlash. Opposition parties argue the bills strike at the heart of the Constitution since they allow action based on allegations alone, without requiring a conviction.

What Happened In The House?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the bills in the Lok Sabha, triggering loud protests from Opposition MPs. Despite the uproar, Shah pushed through a resolution to send the draft laws to a JPC consisting of 21 Lok Sabha members and 10 Rajya Sabha members, drawn from both the government and Opposition benches. The resolution was cleared by a voice vote.

The three bills under scrutiny are:

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025

What Will The JPC Do?

The JPC has been tasked with reviewing the bills and submitting its report by the end of the first week of the next parliamentary session, likely in late November. Its recommendations, however, will be advisory and not binding on the government.

Committees of this nature often invite experts, stakeholders, and associations to share views before framing their report. A similar process is underway with the government’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, which is also currently before a JPC.

Why The Opposition Is Pushing Back

The bills immediately drew sharp objections from Opposition leaders. AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi alleged the proposed amendments were designed to “destabilise governments.”

Congress MP Manish Tewari went further, warning that the legislation undermines the very foundation of parliamentary democracy. “One is innocent till proven guilty. This distorts the jurisprudence of criminal justice and opens the door to political misuse,” he said.

The debate comes against the backdrop of recent episodes where sitting Chief Ministers, including Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren, spent weeks in jail on corruption charges. Both leaders accused the Centre of using agencies like the CBI and ED to target them politically.