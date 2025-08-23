Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaGoa Govt To Draft Comprehensive Taxi Policy By Sept 10: CM Sawant

Goa Govt To Draft Comprehensive Taxi Policy By Sept 10: CM Sawant

Goa will draft a taxi policy by September 10 addressing transparency, security, and fair rates, aiming to resolve overcharging issues impacting tourism.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
Panaji, Aug 23 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the state government will draft a comprehensive taxi policy by September 10 to address issues of transparency, security and rate rationalisation in the sector. The chief minister and his cabinet colleagues held a meeting with representatives of taxi associations at the Mantralaya in Porvorim on Friday evening.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said, "I have heard all the issues raised by taxi operators. The government will come up with the state taxi policy. The issue is about transparency, security and rate rationalisation." A draft policy will be prepared by September 10 to address these issues, he said.

He said that once the state policy is notified, the current draft guidelines for cab aggregators will cease to exist.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao were also present for the meeting.

Khaunte emphasised the need for collaborative efforts, keeping both tourists and taxi operators in mind.

"We have insisted on collaborative efforts. Tourists are important for both the government and taxi operators. We will take all stakeholders into confidence," he said.

Calangute MLA Michael Lobo said that Goa needed a state taxi policy as the trade is currently governed by central laws.

"We should have our own policy which covers taxi, rent-a-cab and rent-a-bike businesses," he said.

He further said that the state should not allow cab aggregators, but instead have its own digital platform.

He also said that there should be uniform rates for the taxi services.

"The underquoting of taxi fare should not happen," he said.

Taxi operators in the coastal state have been facing accusations of overcharging, which some people have blamed for a slump in tourist footfall.

According to the state government in the assembly last month, Goa has 2,573 taxis with All-Goa permit, 13,586 with All-India permit, 757 Yellow-Black taxis and 164 Blue Cabs in the state. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goa
