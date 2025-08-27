Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'No Threat Can Stop Global Ayyappa Sangamam’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Tells BJP Ahead Of Sept 20 Event

The BJP had termed holding 'Global Ayyappa Sangamam' just a few months before elections as "drama" and part of 'fool the people strategy'. Assembly polls are scheduled in Kerala in April-May 2026.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that "threats" by the BJP will not prevent the Global Ayyappa Sangamam from taking place as planned.

The CM was responding to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar's recent remark that the saffron party will "resist" the participation of Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin in the event if they do not apologise to Hindus for allegedly 'insulting' them.

Chandrasekhar had also demanded that the Kerala government withdraw the cases lodged against those who opposed the entry of women into the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala.

The CM, at a press conference here, said that the event was organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations and the state government was only providing all possible assistance for it.

"It is not a government programme, so let it happen smoothly. Also, there is no need to come with threats regarding it. That will not prevent the event from happening.

"Rajeev Chandrasekhar does not know the situation in Kerala; that is probably why he spoke in a threatening manner," the Marxist veteran said.

He further said that the government had already taken a decision regarding the cases against those who tried to obstruct entry of women into the shrine.

He said that based on their (BJP) requests, most of the cases were withdrawn except those which related to instances of violence.

"So let the event happen," the CM said.

Vijayan further said that Sabarimala was a model of a place of worship in the country as lakhs of people of all religions and castes go there to offer prayers. So when such an event is held, everyone wants to be a part of it, he added.

The BJP had termed holding the event just a few months before elections as "drama" and a part of the "fool the people strategy. Assembly polls are scheduled in Kerala in April-May 2026.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress had called the programme an "appeasement of majority communalism" stemming from the CPI(M)'s 2024 poll loss.

The CM brushed aside the Congress contention with a laugh when it was brought to his attention at the press conference, saying, "what is all happening in our state?" The Global Ayyappa Sangamam is being organised by the TDB in association with the Kerala government on September 20 at Pampa. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Sabarimala Kerala Ayyappa Tamil NAdu
