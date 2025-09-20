Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Global Ayyappa Convention at 10 AM along with Cooperation, Ports and Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan. According to an official release, the event has drawn ministers from neighbouring states including TN Minister Sekhar Babu, elected representatives, cultural figures and members of various social organisations.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayan strongly refuted allegations that the government was diverting temple revenues. “Not a single rupee from temple income is taken by the government,” he said, adding that substantial state funds continue to support temple operations, employee welfare, and infrastructure development.

Global Ayyappa Convention

Highlighting the unique significance of Sabarimala, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of showcasing the shrine globally. He called for improved accessibility and infrastructure that respects the environment, including transport systems, digital connectivity, and multilingual help desks to enhance the pilgrimage experience. He also condemned attempts to portray these initiatives as divisive, calling such narratives detrimental to devotees’ interests.

Responding to criticism over the timing of the convention, Vijayan noted that the increasing number of pilgrims requires broader and forward-looking planning. While some had sought legal intervention to halt the event, he suggested their objections were disconnected from genuine devotion. Addressing calls to transfer temple administration solely to believers, he reminded attendees that it was devout communities themselves who had once advocated for the creation of Devaswom Boards to rescue neglected temples.

Vijayan also outlined the government’s financial contributions to temple development, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, when Rs 140 crore was allocated for operational support and another Rs 129 crore for renovations. Since 2011–12, Rs 148 crore has been invested under the Sabarimala Master Plan, with recent approvals for works at Sannidhanam and Pamba. Between 2016–17 and 2025, over Rs 680 crore has been allocated for modernizing Devaswom institutions, including Rs 145 crore for Travancore, Rs 26 crore for Cochin, and Rs 35 crore for Malabar, alongside additional funding for temples such as Padmanabhaswamy.

He also dismissed claims of a planned “minority meet” at Sabarimala as baseless political propaganda. “Such misinformation is a damp political firecracker,” Vijayan said, urging journalists to maintain truth and integrity. Concluding his address, he outlined Kerala’s developmental roadmap toward 2031, the Platinum Jubilee of United Kerala, which includes 33 departmental seminars in October to review achievements and chart future goals.