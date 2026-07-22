GBA officials 'assaulted' during anti-encroachment drive, 11 including main accused held

Bengaluru, Jul 21 (PTI): Street vendors allegedly attacked Bengaluru municipal officers and employees, who had gone to clear encroachments from a Shivaji Nagar footpath.

All the 11 accused have been arrested, police said.

When a team of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials reached Shivaji Nagar, some people allegedly turned violent, dragging Assistant Executive Engineer Gowtham and a few other officials onto the road, before assaulting them.

They also allegedly pepper-sprayed another official, Ruchitha.

"The accused persons have been arrested. All of them will be booked on charges of attempt to murder," a police officer said.

Acting on the directions of Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, GBA officials have been carrying out a drive to remove encroachments from pavements.

Condemning the attack, Gowda said he has directed police to take stringent action against those responsible.

"The attackers are not hardworking poor people earning their livelihood. They are anti-social elements. Assaulting government officials while they are implementing the Supreme Court's directions is a serious violation of the law. We stand firmly with officers discharging their public duty in accordance with the law," the minister told reporters in Delhi.

According to Gowda, the driver of a tractor and the operator of an earthmover engaged in the encroachment-removal drive were injured in the attack and hospitalised.

"Police have arrested 11 people. I have asked police to invoke the Goonda Act against Basavaraj Pudukote (the main accused). Those who attacked our staff with pepper spray will be booked on charges of attempted murder," the minister said.

Reacting to the incident, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said strict action would be taken against those responsible.

"We will take strict action against the perpetrators. This incident should never have happened, and we cannot tolerate it. If anyone had objections, they should have approached a court of law," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru East Division) Vikram Amte said two special teams were formed to arrest Pudukote.

According to police, Ranjit (23), Basavaraj Gowda (28), Kottaresh (26), Kiran (34), Parashuram (27), Rangaswamy Gowda (49), Bharath (24), Mujahid Ahmed (39), Raghu (28) and Parthiban (23) were arrested following an operation.

Later in the evening, Pudukote was also arrested, police said.

Denouncing the attack, GBA Employees' Union president Amruth Raj, along with a large number of GBA employees, staged a demonstration outside the Commercial Street police station.

"It is highly deplorable that the attack took place in the presence of police. We demand adequate police protection. We will not abandon this drive midway, we will complete it," the union president said.

He warned that the employees would suspend all work, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. PTI GMS RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)