Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaGallantry Awards 2025: DGMO Lt Gen Ghai Honoured After Op Sindoor, 127 Awardees In Total — Full List

Gallantry Awards 2025: DGMO Lt Gen Ghai Honoured After Op Sindoor, 127 Awardees In Total — Full List

On Independence Day 2025, President Murmu approved 167 Gallantry and 40 Distinguished Service awards for Armed Forces and CAPF personnel.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 08:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

President Droupadi Murmu has approved a total of 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards for personnel of the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces on the eve of Independence Day 2025, recognising exceptional bravery and distinguished service in various operations.

Among the top honours, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma and Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai have been awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for their leadership in Operation Sindoor, a mission that successfully foiled Pakistan-based terrorist groups’ attempts to target Indian civilian and military establishments.

The Navy will also see its senior officers honoured for their role in the same operation — Former Western Naval Commander Vice Admiral SJ Singh will receive the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti will be conferred the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, and Vice Admiral & DGNO AN Pramod will be awarded the Yudh Seva Medal.

In total, the approved decorations include:

  • 04 Kirti Chakras
  • 15 Vir Chakras
  • 16 Shaurya Chakras
  • 02 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry)
  • 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry)
  • 06 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry)
  • 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry)
  • 07 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals
  • 09 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals
  • 24 Yudh Seva Medals

Additionally, 290 Mention-in-Despatches have been announced — including 115 personnel of the Indian Army, 05 of the Indian Navy, 167 of the Indian Air Force, and 03 from the Border Roads Development Board.

 

 

KIRTI CHAKRA

 

S NO

RANK & NAME

SERVICE

1.

IC-88733Y CAPTAIN LALRINAWMA SAILO, 4 PARA (SPECIAL FORCES)

ARMY

2.

IC-91128W LIEUTENANT SHASHANK TIWARI, THE ARMY SERVICE CORPS, 1 SIKKIM SCOUTS

ARMY

3.

21009588Y LANCE NAIK MEENATCHI SUNDARAM A, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 34 RASHTRIYA RIFLES

ARMY

4.

4594379M SEPOY JANJAL PRAVIN PRABHAKAR, THE MAHAR REGIMENT, 1 RASHTRIYA RIFLES

ARMY

 

VIR CHAKRA

IC-69077N COLONEL KOSHANK LAMBA, 302 MEDIUM REGIMENT

ARMY

IC-72358P LIEUTENANT COLONEL SUSHIL BISHT, 1988 (INDEPENDENT) MEDIUM BATTERY

ARMY

JC-524528Y NAIB SUBEDAR SATISH KUMAR, 4 DOGRA

ARMY

9124126F RIFLEMAN SUNIL KUMAR, 4 JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY

ARMY

28181, GROUP CAPTAIN RANJEET SINGH SIDHU, FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

28462, GROUP CAPTAIN MANISH ARORA, FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

28689, GROUP CAPTAIN ANIMESH PATNI, FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

29889, GROUP CAPTAIN KUNAL KALRA, FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

30398, WING COMMANDER JOY CHANDRA, FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

32748, SQUADRON LEADER SARTHAK KUMAR, FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

33900, SQUADRON LEADER SIDDHANT SINGH, FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

34563, SQUADRON LEADER RIZWAN MALIK, FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

36433, FLIGHT LIEUTENANT AARSHVEER SINGH THAKUR, FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

870027370, SUB INSPECTOR (GD), MOHD IMTEYAJ

MHA

214005316, CT/GD DEEPAK CHINGAKHAM

MHA

Click Here For Full List Of Gallantary Awards

ALSO READ: 9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak’s Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 08:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day Dgmo Gallantry Awards Operation Sindoor Gallantry Awards 2025 Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Responded To Cowardly, Inhuman Pahalgam Attack With Decisive Operation Sindoor: Prez Murmu On I-Day Eve
India Responded To Cowardly, Inhuman Pahalgam Attack With Decisive Operation Sindoor: Prez On I-Day Eve
India
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor At ABP's India Unshaken
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor
India
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
Entertainment
At ABP India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing His Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
At India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Trump-Putin Alaska Meet Won't Bring Relief To India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget