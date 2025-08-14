President Droupadi Murmu has approved a total of 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards for personnel of the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces on the eve of Independence Day 2025, recognising exceptional bravery and distinguished service in various operations.

Among the top honours, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma and Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai have been awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for their leadership in Operation Sindoor, a mission that successfully foiled Pakistan-based terrorist groups’ attempts to target Indian civilian and military establishments.

The Navy will also see its senior officers honoured for their role in the same operation — Former Western Naval Commander Vice Admiral SJ Singh will receive the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti will be conferred the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, and Vice Admiral & DGNO AN Pramod will be awarded the Yudh Seva Medal.

In total, the approved decorations include:

04 Kirti Chakras

15 Vir Chakras

16 Shaurya Chakras

02 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry)

58 Sena Medals (Gallantry)

06 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry)

26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry)

07 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals

09 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals

24 Yudh Seva Medals

Additionally, 290 Mention-in-Despatches have been announced — including 115 personnel of the Indian Army, 05 of the Indian Navy, 167 of the Indian Air Force, and 03 from the Border Roads Development Board.

KIRTI CHAKRA S NO RANK & NAME SERVICE 1. IC-88733Y CAPTAIN LALRINAWMA SAILO, 4 PARA (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 2. IC-91128W LIEUTENANT SHASHANK TIWARI, THE ARMY SERVICE CORPS, 1 SIKKIM SCOUTS ARMY 3. 21009588Y LANCE NAIK MEENATCHI SUNDARAM A, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 34 RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 4. 4594379M SEPOY JANJAL PRAVIN PRABHAKAR, THE MAHAR REGIMENT, 1 RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

VIR CHAKRA IC-69077N COLONEL KOSHANK LAMBA, 302 MEDIUM REGIMENT ARMY IC-72358P LIEUTENANT COLONEL SUSHIL BISHT, 1988 (INDEPENDENT) MEDIUM BATTERY ARMY JC-524528Y NAIB SUBEDAR SATISH KUMAR, 4 DOGRA ARMY 9124126F RIFLEMAN SUNIL KUMAR, 4 JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY ARMY 28181, GROUP CAPTAIN RANJEET SINGH SIDHU, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 28462, GROUP CAPTAIN MANISH ARORA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 28689, GROUP CAPTAIN ANIMESH PATNI, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 29889, GROUP CAPTAIN KUNAL KALRA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 30398, WING COMMANDER JOY CHANDRA, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 32748, SQUADRON LEADER SARTHAK KUMAR, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 33900, SQUADRON LEADER SIDDHANT SINGH, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 34563, SQUADRON LEADER RIZWAN MALIK, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 36433, FLIGHT LIEUTENANT AARSHVEER SINGH THAKUR, FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE 870027370, SUB INSPECTOR (GD), MOHD IMTEYAJ MHA 214005316, CT/GD DEEPAK CHINGAKHAM MHA

