Gallantry Awards 2025: DGMO Lt Gen Ghai Honoured After Op Sindoor, 127 Awardees In Total — Full List
On Independence Day 2025, President Murmu approved 167 Gallantry and 40 Distinguished Service awards for Armed Forces and CAPF personnel.
President Droupadi Murmu has approved a total of 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards for personnel of the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces on the eve of Independence Day 2025, recognising exceptional bravery and distinguished service in various operations.
Among the top honours, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma and Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai have been awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for their leadership in Operation Sindoor, a mission that successfully foiled Pakistan-based terrorist groups’ attempts to target Indian civilian and military establishments.
The Navy will also see its senior officers honoured for their role in the same operation — Former Western Naval Commander Vice Admiral SJ Singh will receive the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti will be conferred the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, and Vice Admiral & DGNO AN Pramod will be awarded the Yudh Seva Medal.
In total, the approved decorations include:
- 04 Kirti Chakras
- 15 Vir Chakras
- 16 Shaurya Chakras
- 02 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry)
- 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry)
- 06 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry)
- 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry)
- 07 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals
- 09 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals
- 24 Yudh Seva Medals
Additionally, 290 Mention-in-Despatches have been announced — including 115 personnel of the Indian Army, 05 of the Indian Navy, 167 of the Indian Air Force, and 03 from the Border Roads Development Board.
KIRTI CHAKRA
S NO
RANK & NAME
SERVICE
1.
IC-88733Y CAPTAIN LALRINAWMA SAILO, 4 PARA (SPECIAL FORCES)
ARMY
2.
IC-91128W LIEUTENANT SHASHANK TIWARI, THE ARMY SERVICE CORPS, 1 SIKKIM SCOUTS
ARMY
3.
21009588Y LANCE NAIK MEENATCHI SUNDARAM A, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 34 RASHTRIYA RIFLES
ARMY
4.
4594379M SEPOY JANJAL PRAVIN PRABHAKAR, THE MAHAR REGIMENT, 1 RASHTRIYA RIFLES
ARMY
VIR CHAKRA
IC-69077N COLONEL KOSHANK LAMBA, 302 MEDIUM REGIMENT
ARMY
IC-72358P LIEUTENANT COLONEL SUSHIL BISHT, 1988 (INDEPENDENT) MEDIUM BATTERY
ARMY
JC-524528Y NAIB SUBEDAR SATISH KUMAR, 4 DOGRA
ARMY
9124126F RIFLEMAN SUNIL KUMAR, 4 JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY
ARMY
28181, GROUP CAPTAIN RANJEET SINGH SIDHU, FLYING (PILOT)
AIR FORCE
28462, GROUP CAPTAIN MANISH ARORA, FLYING (PILOT)
AIR FORCE
28689, GROUP CAPTAIN ANIMESH PATNI, FLYING (PILOT)
AIR FORCE
29889, GROUP CAPTAIN KUNAL KALRA, FLYING (PILOT)
AIR FORCE
30398, WING COMMANDER JOY CHANDRA, FLYING (PILOT)
AIR FORCE
32748, SQUADRON LEADER SARTHAK KUMAR, FLYING (PILOT)
AIR FORCE
33900, SQUADRON LEADER SIDDHANT SINGH, FLYING (PILOT)
AIR FORCE
34563, SQUADRON LEADER RIZWAN MALIK, FLYING (PILOT)
AIR FORCE
36433, FLIGHT LIEUTENANT AARSHVEER SINGH THAKUR, FLYING (PILOT)
AIR FORCE
870027370, SUB INSPECTOR (GD), MOHD IMTEYAJ
MHA
214005316, CT/GD DEEPAK CHINGAKHAM
MHA
Click Here For Full List Of Gallantary Awards
