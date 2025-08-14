Nine Indian Air Force officers, including fighter pilots who played key roles in striking terrorist group headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur as well as Pakistan military targets during Operation Sindoor, have been honoured with the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award.

IAF Officers Involved In Ops Sindoor Honoured

The Indian Air Force officers who were honoured include Gp Capt Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Gp Capt Manish Arora (SC), Gp Capt Animesh Patni, Gp Capt Kunal Kalra, Wg Cdr Joy Chandra, Sqn Ldr Sarthak Kumar, Sqn Ldr Siddhant Singh, Sqn Ldr Rizwan Malik and Flt Lt Aarshveer Singh Thakur.

Nine Indian Air Force officers, including fighter pilots who targeted terrorist groups’ headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur and Pakistan military assets in the Operation Sindoor awarded the Vir Chakra - the third highest wartime gallantry medal. https://t.co/yz3y4OTJs9 pic.twitter.com/IXLoguOUTe — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

The officers were recognised for their exceptional courage, precision, and strategic acumen during the operation. In addition to these successful strikes, the Indian Air Force reportedly shot down at least six Pakistani aircraft, underscoring the effectiveness of the mission.

In addition, four senior IAF officers—including Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Narnadeshwar Tiwari, Western Air Commander Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, and DG Air Operations Air Marshal Awadhesh Bharti—were conferred the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for their roles in Operation Sindoor.

A total of 26 officers and airmen of the Indian Air Force have been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry). The recipients include fighter pilots involved in missions targeting locations inside Pakistan, as well as officers and personnel operating the S-400 and other air defence systems, which successfully thwarted all planned Pakistani attacks on Indian territory.

Meanwhile, 13 other Indian Air Force officers received the Yudh Seva Medal for their significant contributions to executing strikes and defending Indian airspace. The awardees include Air Vice Marshal Joseph Suares, AVM Prajual Singh, and Air Commodore Ashok Raj Thakur.

The awardees’ actions have been hailed as a testament to the skill, bravery, and dedication of India’s air force personnel in defending the nation and neutralising threats beyond its borders. The recognition of these officers highlights the IAF’s continued commitment to safeguarding national security and responding decisively in critical situations.

