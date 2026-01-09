Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'BJP Works For All Communities': Nitin Gadkari Not Against Muslims

'BJP Works For All Communities': Nitin Gadkari Not Against Muslims

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the BJP’s ideology is rooted in inclusive development and working for all sections of society.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the BJP's ideology teaches its followers to work for everyone irrespective of caste and creed, and it was not against Muslims.

The people's hopes and dreams will be fulfilled if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the January 15 election to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation with a full majority, and he will himself guarantee the candidates' performance, Gadkari said, campaigning in the city.

The senior BJP leader, who held three public meetings, sought to dispel misconceptions about his party.

"We are not against Muslims but we are against terrorists and Pakistan. The Muslims who commit sacrifices for this country are as much dear to us as are Hindus. One may go to a mosque, gurudwara or Buddh vihar. But, we say that our blood is the same, we all are Bharatiya, and we work for all," the Union minister added.

"All your hopes, desires and dreams will be fulfilled if BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is elected with full majority," he said.

"I will be a guarantor on behalf of the BJP candidates," Gadkari said, while listing the infrastructure projects carried out by him and the Maharashtra government.

Speaking at a meeting in North Nagpur, he said that some opposition leaders spread misinformation that if the BJP came to power, there will be violence.

But the BJP's ideology teaches its workers to work for everyone without any bias, said the Nagpur MP.

He is a staunch BJP worker and believes in its ideology, but he is an elected representative of those who voted for him as well as those who did not, Gadkari averred, adding that he works for everyone irrespective of caste, religion and language.

He also sought to debunk "misinformation" that the saffron party wanted to change the Constitution. It was the Congress which tried to change the Constitution 80 times, he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Related Video

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BJP's stance on Muslims, according to Nitin Gadkari?

Nitin Gadkari stated that the BJP's ideology is not against Muslims, but rather against terrorists and Pakistan. The party works for everyone, regardless of their religion.

What did Nitin Gadkari promise if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance wins the Nagpur Municipal Corporation election?

Gadkari guaranteed that the people's hopes and dreams will be fulfilled. He also offered to be a guarantor for the performance of BJP candidates.

What misinformation did Nitin Gadkari address regarding the BJP's ideology?

Gadkari dispelled the misconception that the BJP is against Muslims. He also refuted claims that the party intends to change the Constitution.

How does Nitin Gadkari view his role as an elected representative?

Gadkari believes he is an elected representative for all, including those who voted for him and those who did not. He works for everyone regardless of caste, religion, and language.

Published at : 09 Jan 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Nitin Gadkari CONGRESS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Serious Concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
'Serious Concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
India
Union Budget 2026 Scheduled For February 1; Budget Session To Begin From January 28
Union Budget 2026 Scheduled For February 1; Budget Session To Begin From January 28
World
Iran Enforces Internet Blackout Amid Escalating Anti-Government Protests
Internet Shut In Iran Amid Mass Agitation, India 'Monitoring Situation Closely'
World
‘Worst Criminal Of Humanity’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asim Urges US To ‘Kidnap’ Netanyahu
‘Worst Criminal Of Humanity’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asim Urges US To ‘Kidnap’ Netanyahu
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges
Breaking News: Man Dies by Suicide at Saket Court Complex in Delhi
Breaking Political News: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Interference in ED I-PAC Raid, Demands Criminal Action
Political News: TMC Alleges ED Misconduct During I-PAC Office Raid; Complaint Filed
Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget