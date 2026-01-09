Nitin Gadkari stated that the BJP's ideology is not against Muslims, but rather against terrorists and Pakistan. The party works for everyone, regardless of their religion.
'BJP Works For All Communities': Nitin Gadkari Not Against Muslims
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the BJP’s ideology is rooted in inclusive development and working for all sections of society.
Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the BJP's ideology teaches its followers to work for everyone irrespective of caste and creed, and it was not against Muslims.
The people's hopes and dreams will be fulfilled if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the January 15 election to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation with a full majority, and he will himself guarantee the candidates' performance, Gadkari said, campaigning in the city.
The senior BJP leader, who held three public meetings, sought to dispel misconceptions about his party.
"We are not against Muslims but we are against terrorists and Pakistan. The Muslims who commit sacrifices for this country are as much dear to us as are Hindus. One may go to a mosque, gurudwara or Buddh vihar. But, we say that our blood is the same, we all are Bharatiya, and we work for all," the Union minister added.
"All your hopes, desires and dreams will be fulfilled if BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is elected with full majority," he said.
"I will be a guarantor on behalf of the BJP candidates," Gadkari said, while listing the infrastructure projects carried out by him and the Maharashtra government.
Speaking at a meeting in North Nagpur, he said that some opposition leaders spread misinformation that if the BJP came to power, there will be violence.
But the BJP's ideology teaches its workers to work for everyone without any bias, said the Nagpur MP.
He is a staunch BJP worker and believes in its ideology, but he is an elected representative of those who voted for him as well as those who did not, Gadkari averred, adding that he works for everyone irrespective of caste, religion and language.
He also sought to debunk "misinformation" that the saffron party wanted to change the Constitution. It was the Congress which tried to change the Constitution 80 times, he said.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Related Video
Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the BJP's stance on Muslims, according to Nitin Gadkari?
What did Nitin Gadkari promise if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance wins the Nagpur Municipal Corporation election?
Gadkari guaranteed that the people's hopes and dreams will be fulfilled. He also offered to be a guarantor for the performance of BJP candidates.
What misinformation did Nitin Gadkari address regarding the BJP's ideology?
Gadkari dispelled the misconception that the BJP is against Muslims. He also refuted claims that the party intends to change the Constitution.
How does Nitin Gadkari view his role as an elected representative?
Gadkari believes he is an elected representative for all, including those who voted for him and those who did not. He works for everyone regardless of caste, religion, and language.