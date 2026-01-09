Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities14 Killed As Private Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

14 Killed As Private Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

At least 14 people were killed and five injured after a private bus plunged nearly 200 feet into a deep gorge near Haripurdhar in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least 14 people have lost their lives and over 20 others sustained injuries after a private bus fell into a 500-feet deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Friday afternoon.

The bus, which was travelling from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh, reportedly went off the road near Haripurdhar village and tumbled down the gorge. The vehicle landed upside down at the site of the accident, located around 95 kilometres from the district headquarters in Nahan, according to reports from news agency PTI. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities are working to reach the injured and retrieve those trapped at the accident site.

Eight Dead, Rescue Underway

According to Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Nishchit Negi, around 30 to 35 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident. He also added that rescue and evacuation operations were underway. Police, local residents, and emergency response teams immediately reached the spot and began efforts to pull the injured from the mangled vehicle. Several videos of the rescue operation have since gone viral on social media.

Administration On Alert, Aid Deployed

“The injured are being evacuated, and relief operations are continuing,” SP Negi said. Industry Minister and local MLA from the Shallai assembly segment, Harshwardhan Chauhan, said the district administration had been placed on high alert. Medical teams and doctors have been kept ready at Dadahu, Sangrah, and Nahan hospitals to handle emergencies. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

He directed district authorities to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.

Related Video

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the bus accident take place?

The accident occurred near Haripurdhar in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district. The bus fell into a deep gorge.

What was the route of the bus involved in the accident?

The bus was traveling from Solan to Haripurdhar when it veered off the road and fell into a gorge.

How many people were injured in the incident?

Five people were injured in the bus accident. They are being evacuated and receiving medical attention.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bus Accident HIMACHAL PRADESH CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Serious concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
'Serious concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
India
Union Budget 2026 Scheduled For February 1; Budget Session To Begin From January 28
Union Budget 2026 Scheduled For February 1; Budget Session To Begin From January 28
World
Iran Enforces Internet Blackout Amid Escalating Anti-Government Protests
Internet Shut In Iran Amid Mass Agitation, India 'Monitoring Situation Closely'
Business
MEA Says Modi And Trump Spoke Eight Times, Rejects US Claim On Trade Deal
MEA Says Modi And Trump Spoke Eight Times, Rejects US Claim On Trade Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges
Breaking News: Man Dies by Suicide at Saket Court Complex in Delhi
Breaking Political News: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Interference in ED I-PAC Raid, Demands Criminal Action
Political News: TMC Alleges ED Misconduct During I-PAC Office Raid; Complaint Filed
Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget