Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFrom Aryabhatta To Gaganyaan: Ministers Hail India’s Unprecedented Space Feats

From Aryabhatta To Gaganyaan: Ministers Hail India’s Unprecedented Space Feats

India celebrates National Space Day, commemorating Chandrayaan-3's historic South Pole lunar landing, making it the fourth nation to achieve a soft landing.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

From Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan, India has made many unprecedented achievements in the space sector and has established itself as global space power, said Union Ministers on National Space Day on Saturday.

India celebrates National Space Day every year to mark the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made Bharat the first country to land on the South Pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023.

India also became the fourth country after the US, China and Russia to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.

"India has made many unprecedented achievements in the field of space science. On this day in 2023, our great scientists made an indelible mark in global space history by soft landing India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. This mission symbolises the immense potential of 'New India'," said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.

Nitin Gadkari also saluted the country’s "great scientists whose tireless efforts, hard work and talent have placed 'New India' at the pinnacle of space".

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry called it the day of "exploration, empowerment, and excellence!"

"India's space journey from Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan truly reflects ancient wisdom and infinite possibilities," Piyush Goyal said on X.

Piyush Goyal also celebrated "the indomitable spirit of our scientists, space explorers, startups, and young entrepreneurs whose dedication, aspirations, and innovations power India's audacious dreams."

The National Space Day is being celebrated across the country, under the theme 'Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities.'

"From Aryabhata to Chandrayaan3, India’s journey and @isro's achievements shine among the stars," said Narottam Sahoo, a scientist at the Department of Science and Technology, Gujarat, on X.

"Every rocket is a dream; every discovery is a step beyond limits. The sky is not the end - it is the beginning of our destiny," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aryabhatta Gaganyaan National Space Day
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Complainant Arrested By SIT In Major Twist
Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Complainant Arrested By SIT In Major Twist
Science
'India Will Have Its Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
'Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
Entertainment
'Do Something Worthwhile': Mouni Roy Hits Back At Troll Mocking Her Looks
'Do Something Worthwhile': Mouni Roy Hits Back At Troll Mocking Her Looks
Cities
1 Killed, 20 Injured As Road Accident Sparks LPG Tanker Explosion In Punjab's Hoshiarpur: VIDEO
1 Killed, 20 Injured As Road Accident Sparks LPG Tanker Explosion In Punjab's Hoshiarpur: VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Donald Trump Appoints Sergio Gor as Next U.S. Ambassador to India | ABP NEWS
Maharashtra News: Clash Between Two Groups in Kolhapur Leads to Stone Pelting, Several Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Fire Erupts at Auto Parts Factory in Louisiana, No Casualties Reported | ABP NEWS
Breaking: LPG Tanker Blast in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, 1 Dead, 20 Injured, 10 Homes Damaged | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
17 Years On, Kandhamal’s Wound Remains Open: Justice Eludes Swami Laxmanananda
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget