Jharkhand: Four Held, Minor Detained For Gold Robbery; Stolen Items Recovered

Medininagar: Four people have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

A minor has also been detained in the case.

The robbery took place at a woman’s house on 18 November in the Chhechani Tola area, allegedly at gunpoint.

“It was carried out with the help of a toy pistol. The woman’s tenant was also involved in the crime,” Superintendent of Police, Reeshma Ramesan, said.

She said the tenant, a known criminal, and three others planned and executed the robbery.

The minor accused is being sent to a juvenile reform home.

Police have recovered the stolen gold items, along with mobile phones and the motorcycle used in the crime.

In another incident, four people including two sub-inspectors were arrested for allegedly threatening a jewellery artisan and robbing him of gold in Karnataka.

The officers allegedly told the artisan that he would not be released unless he handed over the gold. While travelling towards Bengaluru, they are said to have taken the gold bar and ring from him before leaving him at the Davangere bus stand.