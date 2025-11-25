Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaJharkhand: Four Held, Minor Detained For Gold Robbery; Stolen Items Recovered

Jharkhand: Four Held, Minor Detained For Gold Robbery; Stolen Items Recovered

Jharkhand police arrested four people and detained a minor for a robbery in Palamu, where a woman was robbed at gunpoint with a toy pistol.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Medininagar: Four people have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

A minor has also been detained in the case.

The robbery took place at a woman’s house on 18 November in the Chhechani Tola area, allegedly at gunpoint.

“It was carried out with the help of a toy pistol. The woman’s tenant was also involved in the crime,” Superintendent of Police, Reeshma Ramesan, said.

She said the tenant, a known criminal, and three others planned and executed the robbery.

The minor accused is being sent to a juvenile reform home.

 

Police have recovered the stolen gold items, along with mobile phones and the motorcycle used in the crime.

“We have recovered the stolen gold items, besides mobile phones and a motorcycle used in the robbery,” she said.

In another incident, four people including two sub-inspectors were arrested for allegedly threatening a jewellery artisan and robbing him of gold in Karnataka.

The officers allegedly told the artisan that he would not be released unless he handed over the gold. While travelling towards Bengaluru, they are said to have taken the gold bar and ring from him before leaving him at the Davangere bus stand.

Also read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Robbery Gold Theft
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
India
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
Entertainment
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget