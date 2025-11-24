Delhi Pitbull Attack:6-Year-Old Mauled, Right Ear Bitten Off; Dog Owner Arrested

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesDelhi NCRDelhi Pitbull Attack:6-Year-Old Mauled, Right Ear Bitten Off; Dog Owner Arrested

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 11:50 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A six-year-old boy suffered grievous injuries, including the loss of his right ear, after being mauled by a pitbull in Delhi’s Prem Nagar, officials told news agency PTI. The attack took place on Sunday evening while the child was playing outside his home. Police said the dog, owned by local resident Rajesh Pal, suddenly charged at the boy, inflicting severe wounds before neighbours and the child’s parents managed to intervene. A case has been registered, and the dog’s owner has been detained as the victim continues to receive treatment in hospital.

Police said they received a call at 5.38 pm on Sunday reporting that a child had been seriously injured by a pitbull and taken to hospital by his parents. “Preliminary inquiry revealed that the boy was playing outside his house in Vinay Enclave, when the pitbull suddenly came out from a neighbour’s residence and attacked him. The dog belongs to Rajesh Pal (50), a tailor by profession,” an official told PTI.

The child sustained deep injuries, including his right ear being bitten off, the official added.

With help from neighbours, the parents rescued the child and rushed him to BSA Hospital in Rohini. He was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Dog Owner Arrested; Police Probe Underway

Initial investigation suggests the dog was brought home around one and a half years ago by Sachin Pal, who is currently in jail in connection with an attempted murder case.

Police said a team has collected the child’s medical records and taken a statement from the victim’s father, Dinesh, who works at a private factory in Kirti Nagar.

A case has been registered at Prem Nagar police station, and dog owner Rajesh Pal has been arrested, officials confirmed.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 11:50 PM (IST)
Delhi NCR DELHI DELHI NEWS DELHI-NCR Dog Attack
