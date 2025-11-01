Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Former Sabarimala Executive Officer Arrested In Temple Gold Theft Case

Sudheesh Kumar, the former executive officer of the Sabarimala shrine who served in the post during 2019, was taken into custody after being questioned at Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a key development in Sabarimala temple gold theft probe, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Sudheesh Kumar, the former executive officer of the hill shrine. Kumar, who served in the post during 2019, was taken into custody after being questioned at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft Case

According to investigators, Kumar allegedly misrepresented the composition of the temple’s Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols, recording them as copper sheets despite knowing they were gold-plated, as per a report on PTI. This manipulation in official records reportedly allowed the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, to remove the existing gold plating under the pretext of carrying out electroplating work.

The officials said Kumar, who had been associated with the temple since the 1990s, was fully aware that the idols and portions of the sanctum sanctorum had been gold-clad during 1998–99. His arrest makes him the third person to be held in connection with the case, following Potty and former administrative officer B. Murari Babu.

The SIT also questioned Vasudevan, a close associate of Potty, who allegedly held a gold-clad pedestal belonging to the Dwarapalaka idols. The piece was later recovered from the residence of one of Potty’s relatives in Thiruvananthapuram, as per reports.

The authorities said the ongoing investigation involves two linked cases—the disappearance of gold from both the Dwarapalaka idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), which had been handed over to Potty for electroplating in 2019.

Kumar will be produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court later today as the SIT continues to widen its probe into what is being described as one of the most serious temple-related corruption scandals in recent years.

Meanwhile, Kerala Opposition members staged a walkout from Assembly demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister. 

ALSO READ: Kerala Opposition Walks Out Of Assembly Over Sabarimala Gold Theft Row, Seeks Minister’s Resignation

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
