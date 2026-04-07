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HomeNewsIndiaFinal electoral roll in UP to be published on April 10: Chief electoral officer

Final electoral roll in UP to be published on April 10: Chief electoral officer

Mathura (UP), Apr 6 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Monday said the final electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise will be published on April 10, with the Election Commission committed to ensuring an accurate and error-free lis.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 12:17 AM (IST)

Mathura (UP), Apr 6 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Monday said the final electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise will be published on April 10, with the Election Commission committed to ensuring an accurate and error-free list.

Rinwa made the remarks during a surprise visit to Mathura, where he chaired a meeting with senior district officials and electoral registration officers to review the progress of the SIR campaign.

The meeting was attended by District Magistrate and District Election Officer Chandra Prakash Singh, Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) and Deputy District Election Officer Pankaj Kumar Verma, along with sub-divisional magistrates, additional city magistrates, assistant district election officers and tehsildars.

Referring to the revision of the electoral rolls for assembly constituencies with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, Rinwa said the final voter list will be published on April 10.

He directed all electoral registration officers to ensure proper verification of data and timely completion of all processes so that the final rolls can be made available for download on schedule.

The chief electoral officer also instructed the district election officer to convene a meeting of all recognised political parties by 11 am on April 10 and provide them with copies of the final electoral roll.

Rinwa further directed that receipts acknowledging the distribution of the electoral rolls be submitted to his office. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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