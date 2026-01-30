FASTag Glitches Lead To 17.7 Lakh Toll Refunds In 2025, Manual Entry Under Review

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Electronic toll collection through FASTag has transformed highway travel across India, cutting down waiting times and improving efficiency. However, recent data reveals that technical and operational errors still surface occasionally. In 2025, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) processed refunds in over 17 lakh cases after toll charges were wrongly deducted. While such instances form only a fraction of overall transactions, the government is now reconsidering one operational practice that may be at the root of the problem.

17.7 Lakh Refunds Issued For Incorrect Toll Deductions

Between January and December 2025, toll refunds were issued in approximately 17.7 lakh cases where FASTag wallets were debited incorrectly. Alarmingly, in nearly 35 per cent of these incidents, vehicles were not even present at the toll plaza when the charge was applied. These errors primarily stem from situations where toll operators manually enter vehicle registration numbers due to system-related issues.

The scale of FASTag usage places this number in perspective. Out of a total of 464 crore FASTag transactions recorded during the year, faulty deductions accounted for just 0.03 per cent. While statistically minimal, each incorrect charge leads to inconvenience for commuters, requiring time and effort to seek refunds. Authorities acknowledge that even rare errors can erode trust in a system designed for seamless travel.

Government Considers Ending Manual Vehicle Entry At Toll Booths

The road transport ministry is now evaluating whether to discontinue the option of manually feeding vehicle registration details into toll systems. This move comes amid concerns that human error during manual entry can result in wrong vehicles being charged, creating avoidable confusion for highway users.

An official explained, "Though the number of faulty transactions is miniscule, this shouldn't happen. A decision will be likely taken soon on stopping the practice of manually feeding vehicle registration numbers in the system to deduct toll. In such cases, there is a possibility of the toll attendants noting down wrong details. This becomes an unnecessary hassle for commuters." The statement underlines the government’s intent to further automate toll operations and eliminate preventable mistakes.

Minister Confirms Refund Data Shared By NPCI In Parliament

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari cited official data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which manages the Central Clearing House for electronic toll collection. He stated that NPCI "has reported 17.6 lakh transactions where refunds were made due to incorrect user fee (toll) deductions from Jan-2025 to Dec-2025 out of a total of 464 crore FASTag transactions".

The clarification reinforced that while refunds were necessary, the error rate remains extremely low. Still, the ministry appears keen to close operational gaps to ensure the system functions flawlessly as FASTag adoption continues to grow nationwide.

FASTag Slashes Toll Plaza Waiting Time Dramatically

Despite occasional errors, the benefits of FASTag remain significant. According to the ministry, the average time taken to cross a toll plaza has dropped to just 40 seconds after FASTag implementation. Under the earlier manual toll collection system, vehicles spent an average of 12.2 minutes waiting at toll booths.

This sharp reduction has eased congestion, lowered fuel consumption and improved travel experience for millions of motorists. It also highlights why authorities are focused on refining the digital system rather than reverting to older methods.

Toll Collections Cross ₹50,000 Crore In Nine Months

In a separate parliamentary response, the road transport ministry shared figures on toll revenue across national highways and expressways. Over the first three quarters of the 2025–26 financial year, user fee collections stood at ₹50,195 crore.

For the entire previous financial year, toll collections reached ₹61,508 crore. These numbers reflect the expanding highway network and the growing reliance on electronic tolling as a critical revenue stream, further underlining the importance of maintaining accuracy and public confidence in the FASTag system.