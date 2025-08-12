Farmers' Leaders Thank PM Modi, Back Centre's 'Nation First' Decisions Despite US Pressure

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): A large gathering of farmer organisation leaders and cultivators from across the country met Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Subrahmanyam Hall, Pusa Campus, New Delhi on Tuesday to express gratitude and support for the central government's decisive action to protect farmers' interests.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, ICAR Director General Dr. M.L. Jat, and representatives from various states.

On this occasion, several representatives of farmer organisations spoke in unison while expressing their gratitude towards the Prime Minister for this farmer-friendly historic decision.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh representatives Harpaal Singh Dagar, Dharmendra Malik, Dharmendra Choudhary, Virendra Lohan, Kirpa Singh Natthuwala, Kuldeep Singh Bajidpur, Baba Rajendra Singh Malik, Tarunesh Sharma, K.P. Singh Thainua, Acharya Ramgopal Walia, Vinod Anand, Rajkumar Balyan, Ashok Balyan, Vipichandra R. Patel, Rampal Jat, Krishnaveer Choudhary, Bhupendra Singh Mann, and K. Sai Reddy thanked the Prime Minister for his bold steps.

Dharmendra Choudhary, National President of the Indian Farmer Chaudhary Charan Singh Organisation, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an unwavering statement in the interest of farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen. India will not compromise their interests at any cost. This announcement not only brings relief to millions of food providers but also strengthens the self-reliance of agriculture and rural India. We wholeheartedly welcome and support this far-sighted and farmer-friendly vision, which will inspire future generations."

Virendra Lohan of the Chhattisgarh Youth Progressive Farmers' Association said, "The courageous decision not to allow American companies into our agriculture and dairy sectors is echoing in every field, village, and cowshed. You have shown that the Indian farmer is not just a food provider but the very soul of this nation, a soul no foreign power can ever control. You have assured us that as long as the current leadership is in Delhi, no force can enslave India's farmers. I also thank Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his action against fake fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides."

Dharmendra Malik said, "We thank the Prime Minister and the Agriculture Minister and appeal to you to stand firm on your stance and not change our policies on free trade. We will always stand by you."

Kirpa Singh Natthuwala said that they were very worried about American pressure on the agreement.

"If it had gone through, farmers would have been ruined. But the PM and Agriculture Minister took a tough decision in the farmers' interests. This has filled farmers in Punjab and across the nation with pride. I tell all citizens, farmers, and traders--whatever America says, it will not harm us. Agriculture Minister, congratulations, the farmers of the nation stand with you," he said.

Kuldeep Singh Bajidpur from Punjab praised the PM and Agriculture Minister, saying that the government is taking many steps for farmers' welfare, which are changing their lives. He expressed hope that stronger steps would follow, so farmers would not have to look towards countries like the US.

In his address, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the gathering represented a miniature India.

"I salute you--my farmer brothers here--who work day and night to feed not just India but the world. Grain is life, grain is divine. The farmer is both the provider and the giver of life. For me, serving farmers is worship of God, and there is no greater worship than this," Chouhan said.

Chouhan reiterated that the government would soon bring in a new law to take strict action against those producing fake fertilisers and chemicals. He said various schemes for farmers' welfare are being advanced on priority. Just yesterday (August 11), digital payment of insurance amounts was made to farmers from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Highlighting the PM's 'Nation First' resolve, Chouhan said the cancellation of the Indus Waters Treaty after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack was a historic decision, for which the whole nation is grateful to the Prime Minister.

The Union Agriculture Minister emphasised that the PM has always taken strong, bold, nation-centric decisions, for which the country will forever remain indebted.

