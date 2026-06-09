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HomeNewsIndiaFaridabad: Junior engineer, 2 linemen nabbed while taking bribe

Faridabad: Junior engineer, 2 linemen nabbed while taking bribe

Faridabad, Jun 8 (PTI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau here has arrested a junior engineer and two linemen of the electricity department while taking bribes, officials said on Monda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:35 AM (IST)

Faridabad, Jun 8 (PTI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau here has arrested a junior engineer and two linemen of the electricity department while taking bribes, officials said on Monday.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe from a consumer, Dushyant Saini, in exchange for increasing the capacity of his electricity meter.

According to the ACB officials, employees from the electricity office in Sector 15A visited the area for an inspection. During the inspection, a library was found to have a meter with a lower capacity than its intended power consumption. Citing departmental action, the consumer was contacted.

It is alleged that the accused demanded money in exchange for settling the matter and increasing the meter's load.

The complainant initially transferred Rs 3,000 online as per their demand, while the remaining Rs 8,000 was agreed to be paid in cash, they added.

The consumer reported the entire matter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

After receiving the complaint, the ACB planned and took action. When the complainant arrived at the Sector-15A office to pay the cash, the team on the spot nabbed JE Shokeen Khan and two linemen, Arun and Narendra.

According to officials, another employee involved in the case fled the scene, and they are searching for him.

A case has been registered against the accused under corruption-related sections, and further investigation has been initiated. PTI COR APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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