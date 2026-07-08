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English NewsNewsIndiaEx-CM Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' may be turned into a state guest house: Sources

Ex-CM Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' may be turned into a state guest house: Sources

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI): The Delhi government is planning to convert the bungalow that served as Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence during his tenure as the chief minister into a state guest house, official sources said on Tuesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI): The Delhi government is planning to convert the bungalow that served as Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence during his tenure as the chief minister into a state guest house, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to a senior official, the proposal includes parking space, a waiting hall, and other amenities.

"The government is close to finalising a state guest house at bungalow no 6, which has been lying unoccupied as the former chief minister's residence," sources said.

Like other state guest houses, the bungalow no 6 at Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, will be used to house travelling ministers and officials for a fee. The final approval to this proposal is yet to be given by higher authorities, they added.

At present, around 10 staff members are deployed to maintain the bungalow, including daily sweeping, cleaning and operating electrical appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

In the past few months, the Delhi government has floated several options for repurposing the ex-CM’s residence at Flagstaff Road, which came under intense scrutiny for its lavish renovation under Kejriwal's tenure.

In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance department initiated an inquiry on the direction of former Delhi LG VK Saxena on the case of alleged "irregularities and cost escalation in renovation of the house" by PWD in the revamp of the existing house.

The BJP had dubbed it the “Sheesh Mahal” (palace of mirrors) to mock the luxurious and controversial renovations to the bungalow.

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter on the complaint of the then Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, who had complained to Saxena in December 2024 about the alleged irregularities. PTI SSM KSI KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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