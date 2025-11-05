Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Suspected To Be Hiding

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaEncounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Suspected To Be Hiding

J&K Encounter: It is reported that at least three terrorists were hiding in the area. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. It is reported that at least three terrorists were hiding in the area. 

In a social media post, White Knight Corps said, "In an intelligence-based operation, in concert with Jammu and Kashmir Police, in early morning hours today, alert troops of White Knight Corps have established contact with terrorists in general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress."

More details are awaited.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Kishtwar Encounter JK Encounter Operation Chhatru
