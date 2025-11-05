Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Suspected To Be Hiding

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. It is reported that at least three terrorists were hiding in the area.

In a social media post, White Knight Corps said, "In an intelligence-based operation, in concert with Jammu and Kashmir Police, in early morning hours today, alert troops of White Knight Corps have established contact with terrorists in general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress."

More details are awaited.