The Election Commission of India (ECI) is preparing for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country later this year.

According to sources cited by India Today, the announcement could come even before the Bihar elections conclude, with groundwork in most states expected to be completed by September. This would pave the way for an October launch.

CEOs were asked how soon they could be ready for the revision, and most assured the Commission that the groundwork would be complete by September, India Today's report stated.

The meeting, which stretched over three and a half hours, focused on the logistics of the exercise. The Election Commission has also directed state CEOs to prepare lists of documents that can be accepted for verifying voters. These would be based on locally available and widely recognised certificates, which differ across regions, as per the report.

For instance, in tribal areas, the northeast, and coastal states, certificates issued by autonomous councils and local bodies are often considered valid proof of identity and residence.

Crucial Meeting on Nationwide Rollout

This comes as a crucial meeting of the Election Commission with state officials was held on Wednesday to discuss preparations for a nationwide rollout of SIR. While senior ECI officials are presenting the Commission’s policy, Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer is sharing the state’s experience in implementing the exercise.

This marks the third such meeting since Gyanesh Kumar assumed charge as Chief Election Commissioner in February. However, officials quoted by PTI said Wednesday’s discussions are significant as they focus on the preparedness for a pan-India rollout.

According to officials quoted by PTI, there are indications that the exercise would commence later this year ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Election Commission Vs Opposition On SIR

The Election Commission has said the intensive revision is primarily aimed at weeding out illegal foreign migrants by checking place of birth. As part of the exercise, house-to-house verification will be carried out to ensure accuracy of the voters’ list.

Amid opposition allegations that voter rolls have been manipulated to benefit the BJP, the Commission has introduced additional measures. One of them is a new ‘declaration form’ for applicants seeking enrolment or transferring from another state. Applicants must declare that they were born in India before July 1, 1987, and provide proof of date and place of birth. Those born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, must also submit documents establishing the birth details of their parents.

Opposition parties in Bihar have attacked the exercise, warning that “crores of eligible citizens will be devoid of voting rights for want of documents.” The Supreme Court has directed the EC to ensure that no eligible citizen is excluded.

Some state CEOs have already uploaded earlier electoral rolls. Delhi’s last intensive revision was conducted in 2008, while Uttarakhand’s was in 2006. The Commission is currently using Bihar’s 2003 electoral roll as the base for its latest revision.

Most states carried out similar revisions between 2002 and 2004, and those records will serve as cut-off references for the current exercise.