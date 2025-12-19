Christmas Eve As A Federal Holiday In 2025? What Trump Really Announced

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting most federal employees paid leave on Christmas Eve (December 24) and the day after Christmas (December 26), effectively creating a four-day holiday break around Christmas Day this year. The decision is being viewed as a morale-boosting measure following the extended government shutdown that disrupted federal operations earlier in 2025.

Although several reports have referred to the move as the declaration of new “federal holidays,” the White House has clarified that the days off apply only to this calendar year and do not amend the permanent federal holiday schedule.

What Executive Order Changes

Under the directive, federal government offices will remain closed on December 24 and December 26, in addition to the already observed Christmas Day holiday on December 25, reported The Hindustan Times. With Christmas falling midweek this year, the order effectively provides federal employees with a continuous four-day break.

Administration officials indicated that the measure was aimed at recognizing the strain faced by government workers during the shutdown period and offering a symbolic gesture of appreciation as the year comes to a close. However, the order does not establish a lasting precedent and expires at the end of 2025.

Historical Use Of Holiday Closures

This is not the first time such discretionary days off have been granted. During his first term, President Trump approved Christmas Eve leave for federal workers in 2018, 2019, and 2020. More recently, President Joe Biden designated December 24 as a day off for federal employees in 2024.

Similar actions have occurred under previous administrations as well. In 2014, President Barack Obama declared December 26 a federal holiday when it fell on a Friday, extending the Christmas break for government staff, as per a report on The Hill. These precedents highlight how presidents have occasionally used executive authority to provide temporary relief days without altering the statutory holiday framework.

How Many Holidays Federal Employees Get In 2025

With the addition of December 24 and December 26, federal employees will observe a total of 13 holidays in 2025. These include New Year’s Day, January 20 (which this year combines Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Trump’s inauguration), Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and December 26.

The most recent permanent addition to the federal holiday calendar was Juneteenth, which became a national holiday in 2021. Any further permanent changes would require congressional approval followed by presidential assent.

What It Means For Private-Sector Workers

The executive order applies exclusively to federal employees. Private-sector workers are not automatically entitled to time off on December 24 or 26. Employers may choose to follow the federal schedule, but such decisions are governed by company policy, employment contracts, and local labor practices rather than presidential orders.