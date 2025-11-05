Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaEC Sources Refute Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Rigging Claim, Says No Objections Filed Over Haryana Electoral Rolls

The Election Commission refuted Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote manipulation in Haryana's Assembly polls, stating no appeals were filed against electoral rolls.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi's vote manipulation allegation is unfounded, and no appeals were filed against the electoral rolls in Haryana, an Election Commission source said on Wednesday.

"Why were no claims and objections raised by INC's BLAs during revision to avoid multiple names?" the source said.

Booth-level agents, or BLAs, are appointed by political parties to oversee voting and flag irregularities, if any.

Gandhi, in a press conference on Wednesday, alleged that the last Haryana Assembly polls were rigged in favour of the BJP.

He alleged that 25 lakh votes were stolen in Haryana through 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters, and 19.26 lakh bulk voters.

Thousands of people associated with the BJP voted both in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he claimed. PTI NAB VN VN

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
