EAM Jaishankar To Begin Debate On Operation Sindoor In Rajya Sabha Today

HomeNewsIndiaEAM Jaishankar To Begin Debate On Operation Sindoor In Rajya Sabha Today

By : ANI | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 07:54 AM (IST)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Leader of the House JP Nadda will address the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as the discussion on Operation Sindoor continues in Parliament, as per a government source. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to deliver the concluding speech in Parliament.

According to the source, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to speak at 1 pm, commencing the debate on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha, followed by JP Nadda around 3 pm.

The debate on Operation Sindoor began in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, while the Lok Sabha took up the discussion on Monday. The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Operation Sindoor, outlining India's diplomatic efforts and taking sharp aim at the Opposition.

Speaking on India's approach in the aftermath of the attack, Jaishankar said the focus of Indian diplomacy was the United Nations Security Council.

 "The focus for our diplomacy was the UN Security Council. The challenge for us was that at this particular point, Pakistan is a member of the Security Council and we (India) are not (at that time)..." he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday confirmed that three terrorists who were involved in the killing of civilians were eliminated by the security forces during Operation Mahadev.

Shah said this as he began his address in Lok Sabha amid the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor and informed that those who killed our citizens in the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack have been killed.

"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Shah said while addressing the lower house. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 07:54 AM (IST)
Operation Sindoor Debate Jaishankar In Rajya Sabha
