Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin has stirred a major diplomatic debate by demanding the arrest of Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, and urging Washington to formally label Pakistan a state sponsor of terrorism. Rubin criticised the US for honouring Munir during his White House visit in June, insisting the Pakistani general “should be arrested rather than honoured”.

Rubin: ‘No Strategic Logic’ in Supporting Pakistan

In an interview with news agency ANI, Rubin questioned why the US continues to back Islamabad.

“There is no strategic logic for the United States embracing Pakistan. It should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, period. If Asim Munir comes to the United States, he should be arrested rather than honoured,” he said, taking a sharp swipe at Washington’s policy approach.

‘US Must Apologise to India’

Rubin went further, saying the US owes India an apology for its treatment over the past year. While noting that President Donald Trump rarely apologises, he stressed that American interests and the health of global democracies matter more than “one man’s ego”.

Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin says, "...There is no strategic logic for the United States embracing Pakistan...It should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, period. If Asim Munir comes to the United States, he should be arrested…"

“What we need is quiet diplomacy behind the scenes, and perhaps, at some point, a more vocal apology from the United States for the way we have treated India over the past year,” he added.

Trade Tensions Add Strain to Bilateral Ties

His comments come against the backdrop of friction between New Delhi and Washington. The Trump administration previously imposed a heavy 50 per cent tariff on imports from India, fuelling trade tensions that have yet to fully ease. Senior American officials have also issued pointed critiques of India in recent months.

Trump’s Claim Over Ending India–Pakistan Conflict

Another sore point in the relationship is Trump’s repeated claim that he helped end the India–Pakistan conflict triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people on 22 April.

India responded with Operation Sindoor on 7 May, striking terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and reportedly killing more than 100 terrorists. The escalation led to a three-day confrontation, ending when Pakistan requested a ceasefire on 10 May.

Trump has often asserted he played a decisive role in halting the clash—even hinting at Nobel Prize aspirations—a claim Pakistan publicly supported. India, however, has firmly rejected this narrative, maintaining that the ceasefire was achieved solely through bilateral channels.