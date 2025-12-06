Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As widespread IndiGo flight cancellations left thousands of travellers stranded across India, a dramatic scene unfolded at Mumbai Airport, now captured in a viral video circulating across social media. The clip shows an African woman climbing onto an IndiGo counter and furiously shouting at airline staff after her flight was abruptly cancelled. This showed the growing frustration among passengers caught in the nationwide operational mess.

Passenger Outrage Erupts Amid Over 400 IndiGo Cancellations

The incident erupted on a day when IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights nationwide, causing long queues, overcrowded terminals, and mounting anger among fliers. In the viral video, the woman can be seen demanding answers from staff members who appear overwhelmed by the situation. When she allegedly receives no clear explanation about her cancelled flight, she suddenly climbs onto the counter and begins shouting about the inconvenience and mismanagement she faced.

Crowds quickly gathered around the desk, with several passengers visibly upset over the lack of clarity and assistance. The video was uploaded on Instagram by user @vishalpatel.vj, who captioned it: “Indigo delays and Passenger relays.”

Social Media Divided After Video Goes Viral

The clip sparked intense debate online, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. While many criticised her behaviour, others defended her emotional outburst.

One user wrote, “Im sorry what you are going through but how will yelling and harassing Commercial staff and ground support team help you?”

Another viewer expressed empathy, saying, “Maybe she missed something very important that affects her life! we never know what someone might be going through.”

Some people sided with the woman, arguing that repeated delays by IndiGo often leave passengers helpless. One comment read, “Indigo airline always do this delay in flights , and because of this, the lady missed her international connecting flight. She has every right to be frustrated…”

Humour also made its way into the discussion. A user joked, “New rapper in town.” Another added, “French is no more the most romantic language.”

Meanwhile, others defended the airport workers saying, “What would the poor staff do about it??? What's their fault????”

IndiGo Responds As Flight Disruptions Continue

The viral video emerges at a time when IndiGo is facing severe operational disruptions across its network. Over the past few days, more than 500 flights have been either cancelled or significantly delayed, largely due to adjustments linked to new crew rostering norms.

In a statement addressing the ongoing chaos, IndiGo said, “Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible.”

The airline added that gradual recovery will continue over the next 48 hours, assuring passengers that punctuality will be restored progressively.