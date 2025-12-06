New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin's 24-hour state visit to India was notable for its high-profile optics throughout, but the visit's tangible outcomes were relatively limited, with both sides agreeing on a mobility pact, boosting trade ties, and promoting increased tourism between India and Russia. Putin, who last visited India in 2021, could not make much headway with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making an effective sales pitch by way of ensuring that India continues to buy more crude from them, nor was he able to sell any big-ticket defence items.

Some of the major outcomes of the visit were agreements on migration and mobility, health and food safety, maritime cooperation and polar waters and in urea manufacturing in Russia by Indian companies. Apart from this, both sides also agreed to boost trade and business, setting a trade target of $100 billion by 2030, even as they sought to fast-track negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Formal negotiations for the FTA officially began after the Terms of Reference were signed on August 20, 2025, in Moscow. The EAEU consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

However, there was no tangible outcome on enhancing energy ties or defence cooperation, the two main pillars of the age-old relationship. Notably, India has been steadily reducing oil purchases from Russia since October this year.

“The Leaders emphasised the special nature of this long-standing and time-tested relationship, which is characterised by mutual trust, respect for each other’s core national interests and strategic convergence. They underscored that, as major powers with shared responsibilities, this important relationship continues to be an anchor of global peace and stability that should be ensured upon the basis of equal and indivisible security,” said the joint statement, which has been named ‘India-Russia: A Time-Tested Progressive Partnership, Anchored in Trust & Mutual Respect.’

The statement also said, “The Leaders positively assessed the multi-faceted mutually beneficial India-Russia relations that span all areas of cooperation, including political and strategic, military and security, trade and investment, energy, science and technology, nuclear, space, cultural, education and humanitarian cooperation. It was noted with satisfaction that both Sides are actively exploring new avenues for cooperation while further strengthening cooperation in the traditional areas.”

Both leaders also welcomed the signing of the pacts aimed at greater mobility of skilled workers. Russia is facing a significant and ongoing manpower shortage that affects both its military and its civilian economy. The situation has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which has led to casualties, mobilisation of workers into the armed forces, and an exodus of working-age citizens.

Not much headway in defence

On defence partnership, according to the joint statement, both sides agreed to explore opportunities for joint manufacturing in India of spare parts, components, aggregates and other products for maintenance of Russian origin arms and defence equipment under Make-in-India program through transfer of technology and setting up of joint ventures for meeting the needs of the Indian Armed Forces as well as subsequent export to mutually friendly third countries.

While talks were held between both sides on the big-ticket defence deals, New Delhi mostly stuck to coaxing Moscow into dispatching the remaining three units of the S-400 Triumf air defence system, out of the five squadrons purchased by India in 2018 under a $5.43 billion deal, high-level sources told ABP Live.

According to the sources, Russia had several defence equipment on offer for India, including the advanced Su-57E fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, including an unprecedented full technology transfer package, as well as the S-500 Prometheus air defence system. During the Annual India-Russia Summit, as well as during the meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov, talks on all these defence items were held, but they did not make any progress.

While Russia continues to remain India’s top arms supplier, accounting for 36 per cent of its total arms purchases in 2020-2024, the share has sharply fallen from 55 per cent during the period 2015-2019.

Additionally, just days before Putin’s visit to India, New Delhi signed a $946-mn deal with the U.S. to buy 24 more Seahawk multi-role maritime choppers for the Indian Navy. The Navy has had 15 such helicopters operating since 2020.

For the first time, India and Russia decided to introduce an e-visa system on the basis of reciprocity to encourage more flow of tourists between each other’s countries. They agreed to continue the work on further simplification of the visa regime in future.

India-Russia Friendship Is Steady Like ‘Guiding Star’, Says Modi

During his entire 24-hour trip in India, Prime Minister Modi did not leave Putin’s side for any of the official engagements. Referring to Putin as a “visionary leader”, Modi said the Russian President’s visit “comes at a time when our bilateral relationship is going through several historic milestones.”

“Exactly 25 years ago, President Putin laid the foundation of our Strategic Partnership. Fifteen years ago, in 2010, our partnership was elevated to the level of a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Over the past two and a half decades, he has continually nurtured this relationship with his leadership and vision. His leadership has elevated our mutual ties to new heights in every circumstance. I sincerely thank President Putin, my friend, for his deep friendship with India, and his unwavering commitment,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister also said, “Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed many ups and downs. Humanity has faced numerous challenges and crises. Yet, through all of this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steady like a guiding star. Built on mutual respect and deep trust, our relationship has stood the test of time.”

On the ongoing Ukraine war, Modi said India is “not neutral” and is firmly on the side of peace.

“Today, we also discussed regional and global issues. Since the beginning, India has consistently advocated for peace, with regards to the situation in Ukraine. We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution in this matter. India has always been, and will always be ready to contribute,” said Modi.