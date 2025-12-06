Why Heart Attacks Spike In Winter: Know About The Hidden Cold-Weather Triggers

(Dr. Sunil Dwivedi)

A spike in heart attacks during winter is a well-known phenomenon observed worldwide. When temperatures drop for more than two consecutive days, a rise in both minor and major heart attacks including angina, is typically seen within the following two to six days.

The main reason is that cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict in order to conserve body heat. This narrowing raises blood pressure, increases the heart’s workload, and accelerates the heart rate.

Thickened Blood: A Winter Heart Risk

Winter also leads many people to drink less water, which thickens the blood, a condition known as haemoconcentration further slowing circulation. Together, vessel constriction and thicker blood reduce blood flow and increase strain on the heart. In people with existing heart conditions or even mild blockages, this can trigger clot formation and precipitate a heart attack.

Respiratory infections also tend to surge in winter, especially viral infections, which can directly stress the heart and contribute to heart attack risk.

Pollution Levels Rise And Worsen Heart Stress

In Indian cities, pollution worsens the situation. Cold air slows atmospheric movement, trapping pollutants. This increases inflammation, reduces oxygen levels, and further elevates cardiovascular risk.

Precautions Everyone Should Take

During winter, it’s essential to protect your heart by staying warm, keeping yourself well-hydrated, and paying close attention to any unusual symptoms. Cold weather puts extra strain on the cardiovascular system, and many people tend to delay seeking medical help when temperatures drop. Being mindful of early warning signs, maintaining a balanced routine, and acting promptly can significantly reduce the risk of winter-related heart complications.

Who Is Most Vulnerable In Winter?

While winter affects all age groups, heart attack risk is highest in older adults, people with diabetes, hypertension, respiratory diseases, and those who are immunocompromised or undergoing cancer treatment.

Studies show that winter can raise the incidence of heart attacks by about 16%, with an overall 1.6% increase in heart-attack-related deaths.

Dr. Sunil Dwivedi is the Consultant - Cardiology at Manipal Hospital Millers Road

