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English NewsNewsIndiaDrank Water On Wangchuk's Advice, Hunger Strike Continues: Jharkhand Student Leader

Drank Water On Wangchuk's Advice, Hunger Strike Continues: Jharkhand Student Leader

Drank Water On Wangchuk's Advice, Hunger Strike Continues: Jharkhand Student Leader

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 11:16 AM (IST)

Students protesting alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination have intensified their agitation in Ranchi, demanding transparency in the recruitment process and fair publication of results. The protesters, who say they are awaiting accountability from the Hemant Soren government, have called for transparent examinations, the declaration of genuine results without any alleged malpractice, and merit-based appointments.

As part of the protest, student leader Devendra Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike. Until recently, he had also refrained from drinking water. However, environmentalist and education activist Sonam Wangchuk recently spoke to him via video call, encouraging him to at least stay hydrated. Following Wangchuk's advice, Mahto agreed to drink water but clarified that his hunger strike continues.

Mahto said reports claiming that he had ended his fast were misleading. He stressed that he only resumed drinking water at Wangchuk's request and had not withdrawn his protest.

He maintained that he would end the hunger strike only after the state government accepted the students' demands.

Appealing to supporters, Mahto urged people not to take any action that could weaken the movement.

"We have worked very hard to build this movement. Please do not harm it," he said.

Before You Go

Jharkhand Student Protest: Government Opens Dialogue After 12 Days of Agitation

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
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Sonam Wangchuk Jharkhand Student Protest
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