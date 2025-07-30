'Don't Control Me': Jaya Bachchan Snaps At Priyanka Chaturvedi In Rajya Sabha — WATCH

During the debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament on Wednesday, a fiery moment unfolded in the Rajya Sabha as Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan publicly snapped Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi during a debate on Operation Sindoor in the Upper House of Parliament. Bachchan, who could be seen as visibly upset during the debate, said, “Sindoor toh ujad gaya (sindoor was destroyed),” referring to the Hindu symbol of marriage and the loss suffered by them.

Jaya Bachchan got angry on Priyanka Chaturvedi.



Check how @priyankac19 is sitting afterwards 😂 pic.twitter.com/XYeujGSP5K July 30, 2025

As Bachchan tried to speak, she was continuously interrupted by the treasury benches.

“Either you speak or I will speak… When a woman speaks, I never interrupt. So please mind your tongue,” Bachchan retorted.

As the tension escalated further, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, seated beside her, attempted to calm her down with a gesture.

“Priyanka, don’t control me,” Bachchan snapped, drawing laughter from the Rajya Sabha MP and other legislators in the House.

The exchange has since then gone viral on social media platforms.

What Jaya Bachchan Said In Parliament?

Speaking during a debate on the government’s handling of the recent terror strike and its aftermath, Jaya Bachchan took exception to the symbolic use of the word ‘sindoor’ for the operation, referring to the grief of the widows left behind.

“Why call it ‘Sindoor’? The sindoor has been wiped off the foreheads of those whose husbands were killed,” she said, addressing the emotional devastation of the families affected. “I want to congratulate you for having such writers who give grand names like these—but why this name?”

Jaya Bachchan questioned the promises made after the abrogation of Article 370, saying, “Those pilgrims went because of the belief you instilled post-370 abrogation. You had said terrorism will be finished. What happened? They went to Kashmir, thinking it was heaven. What did they get in return?”

Targeting the Defence Ministry, Bachchan questioned the efficacy of military power in the absence of basic compassion. “Our Defence Minister loudly says we are self-reliant. What’s the use if you couldn’t save 25–26 people? Basic humanity should exist. Guns and ammunition won’t do everything.”

Referring to remarks made by TMC MP Derek O’Brien the previous day, she noted, “Derek said a good thing yesterday—‘The weaker the argument, the louder the body language.’”