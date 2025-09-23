Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘I'll Show You’: DK Shivakumar Defends 'Potholes Everywhere' Remark As Bengaluru Crisis Deepens

‘I'll Show You’: DK Shivakumar Defends 'Potholes Everywhere' Remark As Bengaluru Crisis Deepens

DK Shivakumar noted that portraying Bengaluru’s pothole problem as unique is misleading, citing similar challenges in other Indian cities, including Delhi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has defended his government’s response to the city’s deteriorating road conditions, asserting that civic teams are repairing “thousands of potholes per day” despite ongoing rainfall. Shivakumar noted that portraying Bengaluru’s pothole problem as unique is misleading, citing similar challenges in other Indian cities, including Delhi.

When asked about his remarks 'potholes are everywhere', DK Shivakumar reiterated, "Yes, you can see there are potholes everywhere...Media is not showing you. If you want, I will show the potholes."

As the minister overseeing Bengaluru development, Shivakumar acknowledged the state government’s responsibility to address the situation and emphasised that active measures are underway. He also criticised the opposition BJP for allegedly neglecting road maintenance during its tenure and politicising the issue ahead of forthcoming civic body elections.

Industry Pressure and Political Tensions

The remarks come amid growing concerns from Bengaluru’s business community. Industry leaders, including former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, have called for immediate action on the city’s crumbling infrastructure. The urgency increased after logistics firm BlackBuck announced plans to relocate from Bellandur along the Outer Ring Road, citing poor commuting conditions and inadequate road facilities.

In response, the Karnataka BJP has announced a statewide road blockade protest on September 24, targeting all 224 Assembly constituencies to draw attention to worsening road conditions, particularly in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar—who also serves as Congress state president—and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are scheduled to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna, Bihar, on the same day.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
