Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Man 'Lynched' Over Suspicion Of Cattle Smuggling By Vigilantes In Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Madhya Pradesh Man 'Lynched' Over Suspicion Of Cattle Smuggling By Vigilantes In Rajasthan's Bhilwara

In Mandsaur, Sheru Susadiya was allegedly lynched by cow vigilantes on suspicion of cattle smuggling. Aasif Babu Multani, returning from a cattle market, was attacked, robbed, and extorted.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 32-year-old man from Mandsaur district was allegedly attacked and lynched by self-styled cow vigilantes last week over suspicions of cattle smuggling, according to his family. The victim has been identified as Aasif Babu Multani.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the night of September 15–16, when Aasif Babu Multani and his cousin Mohsin, both from Multanpur in Mandsaur, were returning from Bhilwara’s Lambia Raila cattle mart after purchasing livestock for agricultural and dairy purposes, as per The Indian Express.

According to the police, Aasif’s brother, Manju Pemla, filed a complaint at Banera police station on September 17. The FIR alleged that the attackers assaulted the men, stole Rs 36,000 from Aasif, and used his phone to demand an additional Rs 50,000 from the family to spare his life.

Aasif sustained serious head injuries and was referred from Bhilwara’s Mahatma Gandhi Hospital to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Medical College Hospital for neurosurgery, reported The Hindu. However, he died without responding to treatment. He leaves behind his wife, a 2.5-year-old daughter, and an eight-month-old son.

Police Action

Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh confirmed the arrest of five individuals and the registration of an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, extortion, and unlawful assembly. A separate case concerning alleged cow smuggling has also been filed.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident. The SIT will examine CCTV footage, digital evidence and investigate possible motives, including personal disputes, extortion, or roadside altercations.

Despite the arrests, Pemla stated that several individuals named in the FIR remain at large, raising concerns about further action and the ongoing safety of the victims’ family. Authorities have pledged to expedite the investigation to ensure justice.

ALSO READ: 13-Year-Old Afghan Boy 'Survives' 2-Hour Kabul-Delhi Flight Journey In Landing Gear

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
World
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
World
EXCLUSIVE | 'Most Of Them Are Racists': After Trump's H1-B Move, Farage's ILR Push Puts Thousands Of Indians In UK On Edge
'Most Of Them Are Racists': Farage's ILR Push Puts Thousands Of Indians In UK On Edge
India
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Amit Shah On Comparison With Nehru
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Shah On Comparison With Nehru
Advertisement

Videos

Kolkata Flood Chaos, SUV Stuck In Mumbai Beach, Fires In J&K, And ED Raids Mark Turbulent Day
ED Raids In Ranchi And Delhi Over Land Scam, Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Maharashtra And Bengal
Janhit: Cricket or Controversy? Pakistani Players’ Gestures Spark Outrage Over Alleged 'Terrorist Symbolism'
Navratri Row: VHP And Bageshwar Dham Spark Garba Ban Debate, Food Politics Heats Up
Janhit: Two Major Controversies During Navratri, Meat Shop Closures and Identity Checks at Garba Pandals | ABP NEWS
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget