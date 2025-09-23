A 32-year-old man from Mandsaur district was allegedly attacked and lynched by self-styled cow vigilantes last week over suspicions of cattle smuggling, according to his family. The victim has been identified as Aasif Babu Multani.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the night of September 15–16, when Aasif Babu Multani and his cousin Mohsin, both from Multanpur in Mandsaur, were returning from Bhilwara’s Lambia Raila cattle mart after purchasing livestock for agricultural and dairy purposes, as per The Indian Express.

According to the police, Aasif’s brother, Manju Pemla, filed a complaint at Banera police station on September 17. The FIR alleged that the attackers assaulted the men, stole Rs 36,000 from Aasif, and used his phone to demand an additional Rs 50,000 from the family to spare his life.

Aasif sustained serious head injuries and was referred from Bhilwara’s Mahatma Gandhi Hospital to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Medical College Hospital for neurosurgery, reported The Hindu. However, he died without responding to treatment. He leaves behind his wife, a 2.5-year-old daughter, and an eight-month-old son.

Police Action

Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh confirmed the arrest of five individuals and the registration of an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, extortion, and unlawful assembly. A separate case concerning alleged cow smuggling has also been filed.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident. The SIT will examine CCTV footage, digital evidence and investigate possible motives, including personal disputes, extortion, or roadside altercations.

Despite the arrests, Pemla stated that several individuals named in the FIR remain at large, raising concerns about further action and the ongoing safety of the victims’ family. Authorities have pledged to expedite the investigation to ensure justice.

