India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaDigital communication manager of Prashant Kishor's party goes missing from moving train

Digital communication manager of Prashant Kishor's party goes missing from moving train

Ranchi, Oct 26 (PTI): A 31-year-old Uttar Pradesh native has gone missing from a moving train while travelling to Patna from here on Monday, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 12:18 AM (IST)

Ranchi, Oct 26 (PTI): A 31-year-old Uttar Pradesh native has gone missing from a moving train while travelling to Patna from here on Monday, officials said.

Devpalik Gupta of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district,an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, was associated with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party as a digital communication manager, they said.

Gautam Kumar, a friend and colleague of Gupta, told PTI that they boarded the Janshatabdi Express at the Ranchi railway station and the train departed around 2:25 pm.

Ten minutes later, Devpalik told them he was going to the pantry car to get something to eat, but he did not return, Kumar told PTI.

"Thereafter, we left our berth and went to the pantry car next to our coach, but we did not find him. Then we checked every coach, but he was nowhere on the train," he said.

When the train stopped at Muri Junction, they lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police.

"We are analysing CCTV footage of Muri Junction. So far, it is certain that Gupta did not deboard the train at Muri, the train's first stop after Ranchi. His mobile is also switched off," Sanjeev Singh, the RPF Inspector at Muri Junction, told PTI.

A joint team of local police and RPF personnel is looking for the man, another official said. PTI RPS NSDNSD

NSD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 27 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Counting of votes for UP Legislative Council polls to take place on Tuesday
Counting of votes for UP Legislative Council polls to take place on Tuesday
India
Cyclone Arnab To Hit Andhra Coast On October 28, Odisha Braces For Heavy Rain
Cyclone Arnab: Odisha Issues Red Alert, 225 Fire Service Teams Deployed
India
Anbil Mahesh Arrest Triggers TVK-DMK Face-Off, Stalin Cries Political Vendetta
Anbil Mahesh Arrest Triggers TVK-DMK Face-Off, Stalin Cries Political Vendetta
India
BJP Hits Back At Congress With ‘Modi Kahi Nahi Jaayega’ Post Day After Kharge’s 'Baap' Remark
‘Modi Kahi Nahi Jaayega’: BJP Hits Back At Congress Over Kharge’s 'Baap' Remark
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Viral Video: Girl Praises UP Security in Varanasi, PM Says, “Thank Yogi Ji”
Delhi North Block Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on Rooftop AC Boiler, Fire Brought Under Control
Kanpur News: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Ashram on Valmiki Jayanti
Sultanpur Court News: Rahul Gandhi Acquitted in 2018 Defamation Case, Congress Celebrates Verdict
Cyclone Arnab Alert: Heavy Rain and 80 Kmph Winds Threaten Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Coast
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget