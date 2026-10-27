Digital communication manager of Prashant Kishor's party goes missing from moving train

Ranchi, Oct 26 (PTI): A 31-year-old Uttar Pradesh native has gone missing from a moving train while travelling to Patna from here on Monday, officials said.

Devpalik Gupta of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district,an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, was associated with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party as a digital communication manager, they said.

Gautam Kumar, a friend and colleague of Gupta, told PTI that they boarded the Janshatabdi Express at the Ranchi railway station and the train departed around 2:25 pm.

Ten minutes later, Devpalik told them he was going to the pantry car to get something to eat, but he did not return, Kumar told PTI.

"Thereafter, we left our berth and went to the pantry car next to our coach, but we did not find him. Then we checked every coach, but he was nowhere on the train," he said.

When the train stopped at Muri Junction, they lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police.

"We are analysing CCTV footage of Muri Junction. So far, it is certain that Gupta did not deboard the train at Muri, the train's first stop after Ranchi. His mobile is also switched off," Sanjeev Singh, the RPF Inspector at Muri Junction, told PTI.

A joint team of local police and RPF personnel is looking for the man, another official said. PTI RPS NSDNSD

NSD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)