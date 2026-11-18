Traffic restrictions are likely to affect vehicular movement across several parts of north Delhi between 3 pm and 5 pm on Wednesday due to special traffic arrangements, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

In an advisory, the traffic police identified several roads where commuters may face disruptions. These include the Outer Ring Road stretch between Wazirabad flyover and Salimgarh Y-point, Shamnath Marg, Mall Road, Sudhir Bose Marg, Chhatra Marg, University Road, GTB Marg, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Dr Karnwal Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

Traffic diversions may also be enforced, depending on the situation, at key points such as Wazirabad flyover, Chandgi Ram Akhara, Yudhister Setu Y-point, the area beneath Yudhister Setu, Shamnath Marg red light, the stretch below Wazirabad flyover, St Stephen's College red light, Roop Nagar police station roundabout and Maurice Nagar red light.

Commuters have been advised to stay away from the affected routes, allow for extra travel time and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel deployed in the area.