Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has been launched. In the book, Sonia has made several revelations about her life, the Gandhi family and her journey in politics. She has also written about her sister-in-law and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi.

Following the book's launch, an old video of Maneka Gandhi discussing her relationship with Sonia has resurfaced and is going viral on social media.

In an interview with Simi Garewal, Maneka had spoken about her relationship with Sonia. She said, "Sonia was much older than me. I cannot say that we were friends. There was a considerable age gap between us, and the difference in our experiences was even greater."

'Our Tastes Were Completely Different'

Maneka had also spoken about how different their interests were. She said her favourite pastime was reading, while Sonia enjoyed shopping.

"Our tastes were very different. My favourite pastime was reading, while Sonia's favourite pastime was shopping. Sometimes, we would bring these interests together. I would often go to her and suggest that she read something, and sometimes she would do so. But our views were completely different. So, I am not sure whether you could call us friends. We were certainly cordial with each other," Maneka had said.

What Did Sonia Gandhi Write About Maneka In Her Book?

In her book, Sonia Gandhi has also discussed Maneka's marriage to Sanjay Gandhi at the age of 18. She wrote that things were initially fine within the family.

In the book, Sonia also wrote that after Sanjay Gandhi's death, Maneka wanted to establish herself as his political heir. This led to big differences within the family.