Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LeT commander Lateef Bhat killed in Kulgam encounter.

Bhat refused surrender after taking shelter in mosque.

Forces showed restraint; Bhat escaped Monday's prior encounter.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, bringing an end to an operation that lasted several hours after he took shelter inside a mosque.

Security forces had repeatedly urged Bhat to surrender and offered him an opportunity to lay down his arms. However, he refused to comply, officials said. No damage was caused to the mosque during the operation.

Bhat, described as the only surviving local terrorist in the Kashmir Valley, had been cornered inside the religious structure in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area. Security personnel exercised restraint throughout the operation because of the sensitive location.

Security Forces Exercised Restraint During Mosque Operation

Kulgam Senior Superintendent of Police Anayat Ali Chowdhary said security forces were exercising maximum restraint as Bhat had taken shelter inside a mosque under the cover of darkness.

He said multiple attempts had been made since early Wednesday morning to persuade the LeT commander to surrender.

“The operation is taking time due to the sensitivity of the place where he is hiding and the restraint being exercised by security forces,” SSP Chowdhary said.

He added that personnel were making every possible effort to secure his surrender. Despite these attempts, Bhat refused to give himself up and was eventually killed during the encounter.

Kulgam Encounter Began After Intelligence Inputs

The operation began early Wednesday morning after security forces established contact with a terrorist during a cordon-and-search operation in Zangalpora village.

Security personnel had launched the operation late Tuesday night following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The encounter began shortly before mosques across the Valley announced the morning prayers.

Bhat was trapped within the security cordon and subsequently moved inside the mosque, where he remained despite repeated appeals to surrender.

Lateef Bhat Had Escaped Monday's Kulgam Encounter

Bhat's killing comes two days after Umar Nisar Dar, one of the terrorists allegedly involved in the November 11 attack on a CRPF post in Kulgam, was killed in a separate encounter.

Dar was shot dead near the Laru bypass on Monday. Bhat, however, managed to escape from that encounter site.

His presence in Zangalpora subsequently triggered another security operation, which ended with his death on Wednesday.