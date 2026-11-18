Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces New Zealand, struggling historically at Basin Reserve.

Critical series for India's World Test Championship qualification hopes.

India's WTC path includes New Zealand, then Australia.

India will have more than just a difficult overseas assignment to deal with when they take on New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve, starting November 19. Shubman Gill's side will be looking to end a 58-year wait for a Test victory at the venue, while also collecting valuable points in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The two-match series carries considerable importance for India's hopes of reaching the 2027 WTC final. With a challenging five-Test series against Australia still to come, India cannot afford to let opportunities slip away during their New Zealand tour.

The significance of the assignment is reflected in the team's preparations. Gill and several other players left the ODI leg of the tour before its conclusion to focus on the red-ball challenge, with the first Test presenting a difficult examination of India's batting and bowling.

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India's Test Record At Basin Reserve, Wellington

India's history at the Basin Reserve offers little encouragement ahead of the contest. The team has played eight Tests at the Wellington venue, winning just one. That solitary victory came in 1968, when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi led India to an eight-wicket triumph.

India have failed to win any of their seven subsequent Tests at the ground. New Zealand have won five of those encounters, while the other two ended in draws. The hosts will therefore have the advantage of a venue where India have struggled to produce winning performances across generations.

The most recent meeting between the sides at the Basin Reserve took place in February 2020. New Zealand registered a comprehensive 10-wicket victory after restricting India to 165 in the first innings and 191 in the second.

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Mayank Agarwal's 58 was India's only half-century across the two innings. Rishabh Pant managed 19 and 25, finishing with 44 runs in the match, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed just one wicket. Both Pant and Bumrah are part of the current Indian set-up, giving them another opportunity to change the outcome at the same venue.

India Have Seven Tests Left In WTC 2025-27 Cycle

The Wellington assignment is also part of a crucial stretch in India's WTC campaign. According to the latest standings ahead of the New Zealand series, India are fourth with 68 points from 11 matches and a points percentage of 51.52.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are at the top of the table with 72.22 per cent, followed by South Africa on 71.43 per cent and Australia on 69.23 per cent. With only the top two teams qualifying for the WTC final, India have ground to make up.

India have seven Tests remaining in the current cycle. Two will be played against New Zealand away from home, with the second Test scheduled at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27. The remaining five matches will come against Australia in the home Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in early 2027.

That makes the New Zealand tour an important opportunity to improve India's position before the final stretch of the championship. A strong result in the two-match series would give Gill's side valuable points, while dropped points would leave them with a tougher task against Australia.

Australia Series Will Be India's Final WTC Challenge

India's five-Test home series against Australia is scheduled to begin in Nagpur on January 21, 2027. The teams will then meet in Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad, with the final Test scheduled to end on March 3.

The series will be India's last assignment in the 2025-27 WTC cycle. Australia are currently among the leading contenders, making the contest significant for both sides as they look to secure a place in the final.

For India, the immediate focus remains on New Zealand. Ending the long wait for a victory at the Basin Reserve would be a significant start, but the larger objective is to collect enough points across the remaining seven Tests to stay in contention for the WTC final.