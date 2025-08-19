Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dharmasthala 'Mass Burials' Row: Parameshwara Defends SIT Probe, BJP's CT Ravi Slams Govt Over 'Inaction'

Dharmasthala 'Mass Burials' Row: Parameshwara Defends SIT Probe, BJP's CT Ravi Slams Govt Over 'Inaction'

In Karnataka's Legislative Council, BJP's CT Ravi criticised the government's handling of the Dharmasthala mass burial probe, questioning the lack of action against hate speech.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
The controversy over the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala triggered heated exchanges with BJP MLC CT Ravi questioning the state government’s handling of the probe. Reacting to Home Minister G Parameshwara’s statement that the investigation was proceeding “within the framework of law,” Ravi said the government must go beyond explanations.

Ravi said, “He has given a reply, but has any action been taken? Hatred was spread on YouTube, but has any action been taken? If not, then what is the reason? It is necessary to explain this.”

 

Parameshwara Defends Dharmasthala Probe

Earlier in the day, Parameshwara told the House that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the government had already taken the complainant to several alleged burial sites in Dharmasthala. He confirmed that bones and a skeleton were recovered at two locations, while soil samples from other spots had been collected and sent for forensic tests.

Defending the probe, Parameshwara said, “We are investigating within the framework of law... We have not done anything extra-constitutional." He further explained that the SIT had paused exhumations until forensic and DNA reports were available, asserting that only after scientific confirmation would the inquiry proceed.

The opposition, however, accused the government of dragging its feet. BJP legislators staged a walkout after demanding a more detailed response, while Parameshwara countered that the BJP was reluctant to let the “truth come out.”

However, the state government informed the Assembly that the SIT has decided to temporarily suspend the excavation work. The probe would resume reportedly after the forensic analysis are completed. 

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka BJP Karnataka  Dharmasthala
