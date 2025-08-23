Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Complainant Arrested By SIT In Major Twist

In a major development in the Dharmasthala case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested the original complainant, a former sanitation worker, whose allegations of murders, rapes, and clandestine burials spanning two decades had set off a statewide probe.

According to official sources quoted by PTI, the complainant—whose identity has been withheld—was taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Complainant who alleged multiple murders, rapes, burials in Dharmasthala, arrested by SIT, say official sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2025

The individual had earlier alleged large-scale criminal activities in and around Dharmasthala, leading the Karnataka government to constitute a special team to probe the matter.

The allegations gained widespread attention after YouTuber Sameer MD circulated an AI-generated video that amplified the claims, fueling public debate and political controversy.

