Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Complainant Arrested By SIT In Major Twist

Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Complainant Arrested By SIT In Major Twist

The SIT arrested the original complainant in the Dharmasthala case, a former sanitation worker, for making false allegations of murders, rapes, and secret burials.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 10:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a major development in the Dharmasthala case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested the original complainant, a former sanitation worker, whose allegations of murders, rapes, and clandestine burials spanning two decades had set off a statewide probe.

According to official sources quoted by PTI, the complainant—whose identity has been withheld—was taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

The individual had earlier alleged large-scale criminal activities in and around Dharmasthala, leading the Karnataka government to constitute a special team to probe the matter.

The allegations gained widespread attention after YouTuber Sameer MD circulated an AI-generated video that amplified the claims, fueling public debate and political controversy.

(More details awaited)

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Karnataka  Dharmasthala
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli District, 2 Missing; Rescue Ops On
Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli District, 2 Missing; Rescue Ops On
India
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
'If Kejriwal Had Resigned...': Amit Shah Reveals Why Centre Tabled Bill To Oust Jailed CMs, PM
Celebrities
Govinda Greets Paparazzi With Smiles & Kisses Amid Divorce Rumours With Sunita Ahuja; WATCH
Govinda Greets Paparazzi With Smiles & Kisses Amid Divorce Rumours With Sunita Ahuja; WATCH
India
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: Freedom Day” for Stray Dogs? August 22 Marks Historic Shift in Law | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Public Safety vs. Animal Rights, Heated Debate Erupts on ABP News' Mahadangal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Supreme Court Issues Major Verdict on Stray Dogs, Relief for Dog Lovers, Concerns for Citizens
Pawan Agarwal, Director of Good Money Man talks about Thematic Advantage Fund
Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
17 Years On, Kandhamal’s Wound Remains Open: Justice Eludes Swami Laxmanananda
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget