Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCBI Raids Premises Linked To Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications In Bank Fraud Case

CBI Raids Premises Linked To Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications In Bank Fraud Case

The CBI raids come as Kokilaben Ambani, the 91-year-old matriarch of the Ambani family, was admitted to Mumbai’s H N Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday after a sudden health complication.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched searches at multiple locations connected to Reliance Communications (RCOM) and its chairman Anil Ambani in connection with an alleged bank fraud case, officials said on Saturday.

Kokilaben Ambani, the 91-year-old matriarch of the Ambani family, was admitted to Mumbai’s H N Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday after a sudden health complication. She was airlifted to the hospital late Thursday night, following which family members, including Mukesh and Anil Ambani, rushed to the facility.

(More details awaited)

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Ambani CBI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Complainant Arrested By SIT In Major Twist
Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Complainant Arrested By SIT In Major Twist
Science
'India Will Have Its Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
'Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
Entertainment
'Do Something Worthwhile': Mouni Roy Hits Back At Troll Mocking Her Looks
'Do Something Worthwhile': Mouni Roy Hits Back At Troll Mocking Her Looks
Cities
1 Killed, 20 Injured As Road Accident Sparks LPG Tanker Explosion In Punjab's Hoshiarpur: VIDEO
1 Killed, 20 Injured As Road Accident Sparks LPG Tanker Explosion In Punjab's Hoshiarpur: VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Donald Trump Appoints Sergio Gor as Next U.S. Ambassador to India | ABP NEWS
Maharashtra News: Clash Between Two Groups in Kolhapur Leads to Stone Pelting, Several Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Fire Erupts at Auto Parts Factory in Louisiana, No Casualties Reported | ABP NEWS
Breaking: LPG Tanker Blast in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, 1 Dead, 20 Injured, 10 Homes Damaged | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Public Safety vs. Animal Rights, Heated Debate Erupts on ABP News' Mahadangal' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
17 Years On, Kandhamal’s Wound Remains Open: Justice Eludes Swami Laxmanananda
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget