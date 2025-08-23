Explorer
CBI Raids Premises Linked To Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications In Bank Fraud Case
The CBI raids come as Kokilaben Ambani, the 91-year-old matriarch of the Ambani family, was admitted to Mumbai’s H N Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday after a sudden health complication.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched searches at multiple locations connected to Reliance Communications (RCOM) and its chairman Anil Ambani in connection with an alleged bank fraud case, officials said on Saturday.
Kokilaben Ambani, the 91-year-old matriarch of the Ambani family, was admitted to Mumbai’s H N Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday after a sudden health complication. She was airlifted to the hospital late Thursday night, following which family members, including Mukesh and Anil Ambani, rushed to the facility.
(More details awaited)
