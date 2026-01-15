Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025‘My Daughter’s Name Was Deleted’ - AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan On BMC Polls, Calls It ‘Murder Of Democracy’

‘My Daughter’s Name Was Deleted’ - AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan On BMC Polls, Calls It ‘Murder Of Democracy’

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said that he did cast his vote but claimed that his wife’s and daughter’s names were deleted from the voter list.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan alleged that his daughter’s and wife’s names had been deleted from the voter list, as voting concluded on Thursday evening for the Maharashtra civic polls across 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He labelled it as the failure of Maharashtra government and the fault of the Election Commissioner. “This is the murder of democracy,” he said, questioning what the Election Commission was doing and whether elections would be conducted in this manner. 

He noted that after 2017, municipal elections were being held in Mumbai again after eight years, yet young voters are being sent home empty-handed.

‘Unconstitutional, Murder of Democracy’ - Waris Pathan

Waris Pathan said, “This is a failure of the entire Maharashtra government and a failure of the Election Commission. I am visiting booth after booth and there is chaos everywhere.”

He added, “Names of voters were missing...women and senior citizens were so troubled. They were being turned back,” before asking, “What did the EC even do? My daughter's name was also missing...These are first-time voters and were excited to vote...This is unconstitutional and murder of democracy...Will the elections be held like this?”

I Did Cast My Vote – Waris Pathan

The AIMIM leader said that these issues also lead to lower voter turnout. He said, “I believe the Election Commission must answer where the mistake occurred. People were denied their constitutional right to vote. I did cast my vote, but many people had to return home without voting.”

He added that voters are being told to go to new booths, but when they go there, they are sent back to the old booths- and at both places, their names are missing. “In front of me, an educated man left without voting,” he said. 

Responding to allegations by Uddhav Thackeray that the ink applied to voters’ fingers is fading, Pathan said, “If the opposition is raising such allegations, it should be taken seriously.”

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Input By : Sanatan Kumar

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Waris Pathan make regarding the Maharashtra civic polls?

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan alleged that his daughter's and wife's names were deleted from the voter list. He also claimed widespread chaos and voters being denied their right to vote.

Who did Waris Pathan blame for the issues during the civic polls?

Pathan blamed the failure of the Maharashtra government and the Election Commissioner for the problems. He stated that the Election Commission must answer where the mistake occurred.

Why did Waris Pathan call the election process a 'murder of democracy'?

He used this phrase because voters, including first-time voters like his daughter, were unable to cast their votes. He felt this denied people their constitutional right.

What issues were voters facing at the polling booths, according to Waris Pathan?

Voters found their names missing from the lists, were sometimes sent to different booths, and many, including women and senior citizens, were turned away without voting.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Civic Polls Waris Pathan AIMIM ELECTIONS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Voting Concludes For BMC Elections As Ink Row And Booth Confusion Mar Polls
Voting Concludes For BMC Elections As Ink Row And Booth Confusion Mar Polls
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians: Sources
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians: Sources
India
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
Celebrities
Hema Malini Faces Angry Voters After Casting Her Vote In Maharashtra BMC Elections. Watch
Hema Malini Faces Angry Voters After Casting Her Vote In BMC Polls. Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget