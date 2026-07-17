Devendra Fadnavis May Move To Centre If BJP Reshuffles Cabinet, Hints Sanjay Raut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Raut speculated CM Fadnavis may move to Centre soon.

Sena (UBT) to protest alleged Ram temple fund embezzlement.

RSS, BJP invited to Sena (UBT) Ram Raksha agitation.

Raut endorsed Kharge's call for all-party delimitation meeting.

Nagpur, Jul 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Friday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis might move to the Centre and a BJP minister could take his post in the state if a cabinet reshuffle takes place in the coming months.

Raut was speaking to reporters in Nagpur during his visit to the city ahead of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT)’s ‘Ram Raksha Andolan’ here.

Asked about possible cabinet reshuffles at the Centre as well as in the state in the next one or two months, Raut said Maharashtra might see key changes in the government in that case.

“If a reshuffle happens at the Centre, Fadnavis may go there to serve the nation and a senior BJP minister can become the chief minister of Maharashtra,” Raut said.

Raut said Sena (UBT) has organised a Ram Raksha protest in Nagpur on July 18 against the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Invitations have been extended to all “Hindutvavadi” organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he said.

“We have requested RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to send his representative if he is not able to come. Similarly, invitations have been sent to the leaders and local MLAs as well to different political parties, including the BJP,” he said.

Raut said Ram devotees and Sena (UBT) workers from various parts of the Vidarbha region, which covers 11 districts including Nagpur, will take part in the Ram Raksha protest.

To a question on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an all-party meeting over delimitation before the start of the Parliament session, Raut said, “We agree with what he (Kharge) is saying.” The government intends to bring the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, proposing to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation in the Monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20.

Asked about activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike to support the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) agitation at Jantar Mantar against alleged examination irregularities, Raut said that a 20-year-old woman is also sitting on a fast there.

“Is the report of their deteriorating condition not reaching the PM, Home Minister and President Droupadi Murmu? All those in power have lost empathy. Does anyone in the Modi cabinet have the courage to stand for Sonam Wangchuk?, he asked. ”

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)