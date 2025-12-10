Delhi: Two Train Coaches Derail Near Shakur Basti, Prompt Response Prevents Major Mishap

A major rail disaster was narrowly avoided near Delhi’s Shakur Basti railway station on Wednesday after two coaches of a train derailed shortly after departure. According to initial information, the train had just left Shakur Basti when two of its coaches suddenly slipped off the tracks.

Delhi Train Derails

Railway officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties have been reported, and all passengers are safe.

Emergency teams rushed to the spot immediately, and restoration work is underway. The cause of the derailment is yet to be determined.

The authorities have assured that a detailed inquiry will be conducted to identify what led to the incident and to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Delhi: Two coaches of a parcel train derailed near Shakurbasti Railway Station. No casualties have been reported; more details are awaited pic.twitter.com/RG6gHs2TTe — IANS (@ians_india) December 10, 2025

ALSO READ: DMK Minister’s Son Arun Nehru Meets Nirmala Sitharaman After ED Heat On Rs 1,020-Cr Case

Bilaspur Train Accident

The derailment comes a month after a tragic accident near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh in November which claimed around eleven lives and left several others injured when a local train rammed into a stationary goods train. The impact, which occurred on the Bilaspur–Katni section, caused several coaches to derail and brought rail traffic on the route to a complete halt, as per the reports.

According to officials, a MEMU train coach collided with the goods train at around 4:00 p.m. near Bilaspur station. They confirmed that two people were injured and said that all necessary resources had been deployed to ensure timely medical assistance for the victims.

The force of the crash caused extensive damage to the passenger train, triggering panic among travellers. Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud explosion-like sound, followed by scenes of chaos as passengers tried to escape through twisted metal and scattered debris.