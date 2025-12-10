Dalal Street Ends In Red, Sensex Falls Nearly 300 Points, Nifty Tests 25,800

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower today as the Sensex fell over 295 points to end trade at 84,370.41, and the Nifty declined 97 points to close trade at 25,741.80 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, the top gainers included stocks such as Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, ITC, NTPC and Reliance. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like the State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, L&T, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Bank.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 and 100 fell 1.12 per cent each. Sectorally, the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom fell 1.63 per cent and the Nifty Media gained 0.48 per cent.

During early morning trade, both the indices opened almost flat with marginal gains on Wednesday at 9:15 AM as the Sensex opened at 84,717 or 51 points higher and the Nifty opened trade at 25,842 or almost 4 points higher.

According to analysts, on the technical front, the Nifty now holds immediate support in the 25,800–25,850 range, while resistance is seen around 26,100–26,150, where repeated intra-day rejection highlights strong overhead supply.

A decisive breakout above this area will be essential for the index to regain upward momentum, while a sustained move below support may extend the ongoing consolidation, analysts said.

Foreign Outflows, Global Markets

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth Rs 3,760.08 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) offset some pressure by purchasing stocks worth Rs 6,224.89 crore.

Across Asian markets, the SSE Composite in Shanghai, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded in negative territory, while South Korea’s KOSPI was trading in the green. On Wall Street, markets ended broadly lower in overnight trade on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, edged up 0.15 per cent to USD 62.03 per barrel.