Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Rains Disrupt Flight Services; Air India & Others Advise Caution – Here's How To Check Flight Status

Delhi Rains Disrupt Flight Services; Air India & Others Advise Caution – Here's How To Check Flight Status

Heavy rains in Delhi caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions, prompting airlines like Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet to issue travel advisories

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 01:17 PM (IST)

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, causing significant waterlogging and traffic snarls across key areas such as Panchkuian Road and Noida. The downpour, which began on Monday night, continued unabated, severely affecting daily commuters, including office workers and students struggling through flooded roads and congested junctions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intense showers in the coming hours with the regional weather center predicting that this wet spell could last for the next seven days, potentially continuing until August 3. In response to the deteriorating weather conditions, major airlines operating from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport have issued travel advisories urging passengers to anticipate delays and plan accordingly.

Air India Issues Travel Advisory

Air India took to social media platform X, stated, “#TravelAdvisory Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning. Please check your flight status here http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/f… before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey.”

 

IndiGo, SpiceJet Issues Advisories

IndiGo also advised passengers to allow extra travel time to the airport, emphasising the potential for slower traffic and delays. Their statement read, “Travel Advisory 🌂 A Rainy Day Reminder. With heavy rainfall expected over #Delhi, we’re seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can’t control the skies, we’re doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground. Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport. We’ll keep you posted and we’re always around if you need help.”

Similarly, SpiceJet alerted travellers to possible disruptions at Delhi and Dharamshala airports, urging passengers to monitor flight statuses closely via their website.

Travelers are advised to remain vigilant, regularly check their flight information, and allow for additional travel time amid the ongoing heavy rainfall affecting the region.

How To Check Flight Status 

Passengers preparing to fly can now access real-time updates on their flights through multiple convenient platforms. Most airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Vistara, offer live flight status updates via their official websites and mobile apps. By entering a flight number or route details, travelers can check for delays, revised departure times, or gate changes. Popular flight tracking websites such as FlightAware, FlightRadar24, and FlightStats also provide live tracking and detailed information, including flight paths and estimated arrival times. 

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Delhi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
India
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget