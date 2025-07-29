Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, causing significant waterlogging and traffic snarls across key areas such as Panchkuian Road and Noida. The downpour, which began on Monday night, continued unabated, severely affecting daily commuters, including office workers and students struggling through flooded roads and congested junctions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intense showers in the coming hours with the regional weather center predicting that this wet spell could last for the next seven days, potentially continuing until August 3. In response to the deteriorating weather conditions, major airlines operating from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport have issued travel advisories urging passengers to anticipate delays and plan accordingly.

Air India Issues Travel Advisory

Air India took to social media platform X, stated, “#TravelAdvisory Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning. Please check your flight status here http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/f… before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey.”

IndiGo, SpiceJet Issues Advisories

IndiGo also advised passengers to allow extra travel time to the airport, emphasising the potential for slower traffic and delays. Their statement read, “Travel Advisory 🌂 A Rainy Day Reminder. With heavy rainfall expected over #Delhi, we’re seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can’t control the skies, we’re doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground. Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport. We’ll keep you posted and we’re always around if you need help.”

Similarly, SpiceJet alerted travellers to possible disruptions at Delhi and Dharamshala airports, urging passengers to monitor flight statuses closely via their website.

Travelers are advised to remain vigilant, regularly check their flight information, and allow for additional travel time amid the ongoing heavy rainfall affecting the region.

How To Check Flight Status

Passengers preparing to fly can now access real-time updates on their flights through multiple convenient platforms. Most airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Vistara, offer live flight status updates via their official websites and mobile apps. By entering a flight number or route details, travelers can check for delays, revised departure times, or gate changes. Popular flight tracking websites such as FlightAware, FlightRadar24, and FlightStats also provide live tracking and detailed information, including flight paths and estimated arrival times.