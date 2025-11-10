Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Police Tighten Security After Red Fort Blast, 360 kg Explosives Seized In Faridabad

Delhi Police Tighten Security After Red Fort Blast, 360 kg Explosives Seized In Faridabad

Delhi Police have increased security after a blast near Red Fort and the recovery of 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and arms from a Kashmiri doctor’s home in Faridabad.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 08:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi Police has ramped up security checks across the national capital in the wake of the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition in Haryana's Faridabad, an officer said on Monday.

The arms were seized from a Kashmiri doctor's rented accommodation in the neighbouring city.

As it happened, a high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort Monday evening, leaving multiple vehicles in flames and window panes in smithereens. Several people are feared injured, officials said.

Police have enhanced surveillance at all border points connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Security has been stepped up in sensitive zones such as railway stations, and metro premises.

An officer said all district units, including the Special Cell and Crime Branch, have been put on alert, and teams have been directed to conduct random checks of vehicles and lodges near the Delhi-Haryana border.

"Extra pickets have been deployed, especially at Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur borders, while patrols have been intensified," the officer said.

The Haryana Police, in coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, arrested Dr Muzammil from Faridabad's Dhauj area, and recovered explosive materials, weapons, and timers from his rented house.

Dr Muzammil, a teacher at Al Falah University, was reportedly wanted in a case related to terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed, in Srinagar.

The Delhi Police said it is maintaining close coordination with intelligence agencies and neighbouring state police to monitor any potential spillover or linked activities in the National Capital Region. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 08:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jaish-e-Mohammed Jaish-e-Mohammed Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS Red Fort Blast Faridabad Explosives Red Fort Explosion
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station: 8 Dead, Several Vehicles Gutted In Fire
Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station: 8 Dead, Several Vehicles Gutted In Fire
Cities
Red Fort Blast: 'I Saw Flames From My House, Heard A Loud Explosion,' Eyewitnesses Recall Horror
Red Fort Blast: 'I Saw Flames From My House, Heard A Loud Explosion,' Eyewitnesses Recall Horror
Celebrities
Dharmendra Admitted To Mumbai Hospital: Major Update By Sunny Deol’s Team
Dharmendra Admitted To Mumbai Hospital: Major Update By Sunny Deol’s Team
News
Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil, The MBBS Lecturer Linked To The Faridabad Terror Plot?
Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil, The MBBS Lecturer Linked To The Faridabad Terror Plot?
Advertisement

Videos

Faridabad Medical College: Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize 2 AK-47 Rifles, 350 kg Explosives
Jalgaon Violence: Cricket Dispute Sparks Clashes Between Two Groups | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election Update: Tej Pratap-Yadav and BJP Sparks Political Speculation; Tejashwi Celebrates 36th Birthday Amid Campaign
Breaking News: BJP to Hold Major Meeting Ahead of MCD By-Elections in Delhi
Ahmedabad Horror: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband, Buries Body in Kitchen Under Cement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget