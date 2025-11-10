Delhi Police Tighten Security After Red Fort Blast, 360 kg Explosives Seized In Faridabad

The Delhi Police has ramped up security checks across the national capital in the wake of the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition in Haryana's Faridabad, an officer said on Monday.

The arms were seized from a Kashmiri doctor's rented accommodation in the neighbouring city.

As it happened, a high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort Monday evening, leaving multiple vehicles in flames and window panes in smithereens. Several people are feared injured, officials said.

Police have enhanced surveillance at all border points connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Security has been stepped up in sensitive zones such as railway stations, and metro premises.

An officer said all district units, including the Special Cell and Crime Branch, have been put on alert, and teams have been directed to conduct random checks of vehicles and lodges near the Delhi-Haryana border.

"Extra pickets have been deployed, especially at Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur borders, while patrols have been intensified," the officer said.

The Haryana Police, in coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, arrested Dr Muzammil from Faridabad's Dhauj area, and recovered explosive materials, weapons, and timers from his rented house.

Dr Muzammil, a teacher at Al Falah University, was reportedly wanted in a case related to terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed, in Srinagar.

The Delhi Police said it is maintaining close coordination with intelligence agencies and neighbouring state police to monitor any potential spillover or linked activities in the National Capital Region.

